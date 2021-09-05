CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Your Omaha lifestyle news

Omaha Today
Omaha Today
 4 days ago

(OMAHA, NE)

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Omaha area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Nebraska / omaha.com

Nebraska doctor called 23 hospitals before finding ICU bed for seriously ill patient

Nebraska doctor called 23 hospitals before finding ICU bed for seriously ill patient

LINCOLN — It was clear soon after Mark McConnaughey arrived at the Nemaha County Hospital, seriously ill from a suspected COVID-19 infection, that he needed to be transferred to a bigger hospital, one with ventilators, a trauma team and an intensive care unit. But what happened next had never happened... Read more

Would someone inform me who is paying this so called money? Been ssking and hsve not heard anything back?

If not today then hour's later but keep in mind as crazy as things are and maybe instead of being negative all of us need to do a little more human and more kindness being mad doesn't do anything but create more hardships and we all know that reality we are going no where incredibly fast if any chance of us holding on just listening pause for a moment take a breathe,life is not measured by every breathe it is measured by the moments that take our breath away and remember to smile saying hello can be said in every language but if for 1 smile is shared in all languages it's read by everyone so I think put everything aside and spread human kindness

Omaha / fox42kptm.com

Be your own helping hand; September is National Self-Care Awareness Month

Be your own helping hand; September is National Self-Care Awareness Month

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — September marks National Self-Care Awareness Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Self-care is many times neglected as humans tend to put others first, said the website. "It is crucial to remember, that we cannot fill another’s cup from our own empty vessel," said the website. Self-care can take... Read more

Omaha / fox42kptm.com

CHI advises those who need COVID tests should avoid the emergency room

CHI advises those who need COVID tests should avoid the emergency room

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Emergency rooms are seeing an increase in patients who are coming in for COVID-19 testing, according to Denise McNitt, Vice President of Care at CHI Mercy in Council Bluffs in a Zoom meeting on Thursday afternoon. All of the ERs are experiencing their normal load of... Read more

New Orleans / ketv.com

Local animal shelter headed to New Orleans to help with animal rescue

Local animal shelter headed to New Orleans to help with animal rescue

A local animal rescue answers the call for help in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Leaders from Scatter Joy Acres animal shelter hit the road Wednesday on their way to New Orleans with a trailer full of supplies. They're planning to reach four rescues on the Gulf Coast. Dozens of... Read more

With Omaha Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Posted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Posted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Posted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

