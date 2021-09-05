Your Omaha lifestyle news

(OMAHA, NE) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Nebraska doctor called 23 hospitals before finding ICU bed for seriously ill patient LINCOLN — It was clear soon after Mark McConnaughey arrived at the Nemaha County Hospital, seriously ill from a suspected COVID-19 infection, that he needed to be transferred to a bigger hospital, one with ventilators, a trauma team and an intensive care unit. But what happened next had never happened... Read more

Be your own helping hand; September is National Self-Care Awareness Month OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — September marks National Self-Care Awareness Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Self-care is many times neglected as humans tend to put others first, said the website. "It is crucial to remember, that we cannot fill another’s cup from our own empty vessel," said the website. Self-care can take... Read more

CHI advises those who need COVID tests should avoid the emergency room OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Emergency rooms are seeing an increase in patients who are coming in for COVID-19 testing, according to Denise McNitt, Vice President of Care at CHI Mercy in Council Bluffs in a Zoom meeting on Thursday afternoon. All of the ERs are experiencing their normal load of... Read more

