Tulsa, OK

Trending lifestyle headlines in Tulsa

Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 4 days ago

(TULSA, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Tulsa, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Tulsa / fox23.com

Hillcrest Hospital expanding morgue with temporary trailers

Hillcrest Hospital expanding morgue with temporary trailers

TULSA, Okla. — Two refrigerated trailers were spotted outside Tulsa's Hillcrest South Hospital Friday as COVID-19 numbers continue to climb. Hillcrest confirmed in a statement, "due to the increased Covid-19 rates and mortality in our community, it was necessary to expand resources and capacity. Hospitals work closely with final homes to ensure patients and families are taken care of. In this event that includes expanding the size of our morgue as a service to our partners during the latest surge."

avatar

92000 covid cases. There have by ko means been 92000 covid deaths here in oklahoma. I've lost one friend to covid and several others have had it and recovered but my family has yet to get it. my job requires me to deal with easily 100 people or more a week. You are trying to make it sound like oklahoma has lost nearly 100,000 people to covid. BE HONEST. Clarify what you are saying. Stop trying to terrify people.

8 likes 1 dislike 8 replies

avatar

It’s pretty hot out, maybe they’re selling ice cream because the funeral homes and the cemetery’s have no more deaths or graves than 3 years prior…however, the hospitals do get a 20% bonus for covid deaths whether it’s covid or not.

Tulsa / ktul.com

8 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Firefighters, roosters, rock and roll

8 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Firefighters, roosters, rock and roll

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — First responders, rock and roll, and roosters – what do they all have in common?. They're all some terrifically fun things to attend in Green Country, and all part of Sunny Leigh's 8 Things To Do This Weekend. Rocklahoma!. What do you get when you mix...

Tulsa / kjrh.com

Some hospitals forced to expand morgues due to COVID-19

Some hospitals forced to expand morgues due to COVID-19

Increased COVID-19 rates and mortality in our community are forcing some area hospitals to expand their resources and capacity.

avatar

I drive by some of the hospitals and have not seen an over abundance of cars in the parking lots. I wish they would stop the over dramatization. just gotta keep it going to keep the scare up, to push for things. here's the thing: if women can chant "my body, my decision" and kill a child, then I can choose to get vaccinated. "my body, my decision". and until they tell what's in it, what the side effects are, not doing it

3 likes

avatar

Right, I drove by my local hospital that they news said was overwhelmed but the parking lots where pretty much empty. Government and media can all burn and die of horrible deaths.

2 likes

Oklahoma / publicradiotulsa.org

State Health Commissioner, Oklahoma Hospitals At Odds Over Capacity Providers Say Doesn't Exist

State Health Commissioner, Oklahoma Hospitals At Odds Over Capacity Providers Say Doesn't Exist

With Oklahoma hospitals reporting some patients dying waiting for care at over-capacity hospitals and some being transferred to facilities in farflung states like South Dakota and Idaho amid the current COVID surge, the state's top health official said Thursday he believes state hospitals have the ability to take on more patients than they are.

avatar

not only that but what about the nurse and Dr shortage due to a experimental vaccine mandate.

1 like 2 replies

avatar

There were nursing shortages before the so called pandemic. Hospitals won’t hire more help. A lot fill vacancies with temporary student nurses and get reimbursed from education funding. Cheap way to get free help.

5 likes

