Trending lifestyle headlines in Tulsa

(TULSA, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Tulsa, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Hillcrest Hospital expanding morgue with temporary trailers TULSA, Okla. — Two refrigerated trailers were spotted outside Tulsa’s Hillcrest South Hospital Friday as COVID-19 numbers continue to climb. Hillcrest confirmed in a statement, “due to the increased Covid-19 rates and mortality in our community, it was necessary to expand resources and capacity. Hospitals work closely with final homes to ensure patients and families are taken care of. In this event that includes expanding the size of our morgue as a service to our partners during the latest surge.” Read more

LOCAL PICK

8 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Firefighters, roosters, rock and roll TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — First responders, rock and roll, and roosters – what do they all have in common?. They're all some terrifically fun things to attend in Green Country, and all part of Sunny Leigh's 8 Things To Do This Weekend. Rocklahoma!. What do you get when you mix... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Some hospitals forced to expand morgues due to COVID-19 Increased COVID-19 rates and mortality in our community are forcing some area hospitals to expand their resources and capacity. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE