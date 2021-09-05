CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Virginia Beach

Posted by 
Virginia Beach News Beat
Virginia Beach News Beat
 4 days ago

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Virginia Beach / wtkr.com

Former student housing company employee says people were working while infected with COVID-19

Former student housing company employee says people were working while infected with COVID-19

Robert Ward showed us a doctor's note he gave to his employer after he tested positive Monday. He says he didn't show up for work and said he was let go. Read more

Comments
avatar

Unbelievable how disrespectful the company was to fire this young man and I’m truly grateful that he went to the news with that information!!!Speedy recovery and in my prayers 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

33 likes 5 replies

avatar

VA. wait.....he WAS vaccinated and he STILL came down with covid?I'm surprised the media even reported on this!Get another shot they'll say!

8 likes 1 dislike 5 replies

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Virginia Beach / youtube.com

Making A Mark: Local Father Creates Diaper Bags For Dads

Making A Mark: Local Father Creates Diaper Bags For Dads

When Kwame White became a stay-at-home dad, he had trouble finding a diaper bag he liked. He created WSEL Bags to appeal to on-the-go fathers. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Virginia Beach / 13newsnow.com

Watch: Animal Control wrangles python in Virginia Beach

Watch: Animal Control wrangles python in Virginia Beach

The Python was caught near Landstown Middle School Thursday afternoon. Read more

Comments
avatar

The only ring he would have is the round bullet hole.I know it's against the law to kill a snake in Virginia.Who is going to tell on me.

8 likes

avatar

Sorry, just had to go. I'll put it away, no need to get animal control involved.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Virginia Beach / wtkr.com

Sentara Healthcare responds to claims alleging falsification of death certificates

Sentara Healthcare responds to claims alleging falsification of death certificates

An employee of Sentara Healthcare wrote on social media indicating that she witnessed COVID-19 being written falsely as the cause of death for patients. The healthcare system says it has found no indication of inaccurate patient records. Read more

Comments
avatar

But of course getting kickbacks for claiming it was COVID! What a mess our society has become

3 likes 1 dislike 9 replies

avatar

about the falsification of death certificates! I know someone who's husband is a doctor in a hospital in Richmond Virginia, and he told her that he, as well as all the other employees had to sign a paper. They were told that no matter what people die from in their hospital, that they were to say "Cause of Death" is to be filled in as "COVID 19". and she told me that over a year ago!! True story. So this story does not surprise me!!!

2 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach, VA
347
Followers
486
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Virginia Beach, VA
Lifestyle
City
Community, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy