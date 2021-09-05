What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Virginia Beach
Former student housing company employee says people were working while infected with COVID-19
Robert Ward showed us a doctor's note he gave to his employer after he tested positive Monday. He says he didn't show up for work and said he was let go. Read more
Unbelievable how disrespectful the company was to fire this young man and I’m truly grateful that he went to the news with that information!!!Speedy recovery and in my prayers 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
VA. wait.....he WAS vaccinated and he STILL came down with covid?I'm surprised the media even reported on this!Get another shot they'll say!
Making A Mark: Local Father Creates Diaper Bags For Dads
When Kwame White became a stay-at-home dad, he had trouble finding a diaper bag he liked. He created WSEL Bags to appeal to on-the-go fathers. Read more
Watch: Animal Control wrangles python in Virginia Beach
The Python was caught near Landstown Middle School Thursday afternoon. Read more
The only ring he would have is the round bullet hole.I know it's against the law to kill a snake in Virginia.Who is going to tell on me.
Sorry, just had to go. I'll put it away, no need to get animal control involved.
Sentara Healthcare responds to claims alleging falsification of death certificates
An employee of Sentara Healthcare wrote on social media indicating that she witnessed COVID-19 being written falsely as the cause of death for patients. The healthcare system says it has found no indication of inaccurate patient records. Read more
But of course getting kickbacks for claiming it was COVID! What a mess our society has become
about the falsification of death certificates! I know someone who's husband is a doctor in a hospital in Richmond Virginia, and he told her that he, as well as all the other employees had to sign a paper. They were told that no matter what people die from in their hospital, that they were to say "Cause of Death" is to be filled in as "COVID 19". and she told me that over a year ago!! True story. So this story does not surprise me!!!
