Chicago, IL

Chicago sports digest: Top stories today

Chicago Digest
Chicago Digest
 4 days ago

(CHICAGO, IL) Chicago sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Chicago sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Plymouth / 1520theticket.com

Chicago Man Arrested For Murder of Minnesota Youth Baseball Coach

Chicago Man Arrested For Murder of Minnesota Youth Baseball Coach

Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - The suspect in the road rage murder of a youth baseball coach in the Twin Cities in July is a Chicago man. The Plymouth Police Department says 33-year-old Jamal Smith was located and arrested with assistance from the US Marshals Service and the Decatur Illinois Police Department. He is being held in Illinois on suspicion of second-degree murder for the July 6 shooting death of Jay Boughton and is awaiting extradition to Minnesota. Read more

Chicago / uicflames.com

Red & White Invitational Up Next for Flames

Red & White Invitational Up Next for Flames

CHICAGO – Following its first weekend of action, the UIC volleyball team heads back out on the road this Friday and Saturday (Sept. 3-4), making the quick trip down to Normal, Illinois for the Red & White Invitational. Illinois State will serve as the host of the tournament and will welcome UIC, Marquee and Ohio to town. Read more

Edwardsville / riverbender.com

SIUE Volleyball Heads to Chicago for Rambler Challenge

SIUE Volleyball Heads to Chicago for Rambler Challenge

EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball will head to the Windy City this weekend, as the Cougars will compete alongside Eastern Kentucky and Xavier in the Loyola Chicago-hosted Rambler Challenge. Sched Continue Reading Read more

Chicago / chatsports.com

United Center will require vaccination or negative COVID test to attend Blackhawks, Bulls games

United Center will require vaccination or negative COVID test to attend Blackhawks, Bulls games

Fans attending Blackhawks and Bulls home games at the United Center this season will need to be vaccinated or present proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to gain entry. The new policy, announced Thursday, also applies to all other events at the United Center. “The decision...is representative of... Read more

Chicago Digest

Chicago Digest

Chicago, IL
With Chicago Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Posted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Posted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Posted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

