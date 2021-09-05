Trending sports headlines in Oklahoma City

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Oklahoma City area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Captain Q&A: Safety Pat Fields

NORMAN, Okla. — For the second year in a row, Patrick Fields is a captain for the Sooners. Along with quarterback Spencer Rattler, H-back Jeremiah Hall and linebacker Caleb Kelly, he's one of the four, as announced earlier this week. “You know, I just appreciate it a lot and I... Read more

MATCH PREVIEW: Spikers Open 2021 Campaign in Oklahoma City

OPPONENT LOCATION DAY TIME (CT) WATCH STATS. Oklahoma Christian Oklahoma City Fri, Sept. 3 7 p.m. Video Stats. Bentley Oklahoma City Sat, Sept. 4 10 a.m. Video Stats. OKLAHOMA CITY (September 3, 2021) – The Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaparrals volleyball team opens their 43rd season in program history and the first under head coach Keith Giboney Friday, as they have a trio of matches at the Eagles Invitational, hosted by Oklahoma Christian inside The Eagles' Nest. LCU plays two of their three weekend matches on Friday, and each of Friday's matches are against Lone Star Conference foes (St. Mary's and Oklahoma Christian), but counting as non-conference tilts. Saturday, LCU will face Bentley before returning home. Read more

'Our guys answered the call': River Faulkner runs Heritage Hall past Millwood in season opener

The Heritage Hall football team came into the second half of its season opener against Millwood with a different mindset. The Chargers are a young team up front, with three sophomores starting on the offensive line. Millwood, the opponent, was finding numerous ways to disrupt Heritage Hall’s offense throughout the first half. Read more

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (1998) Oklahoma City Dodgers STADIUM REVIEW (VLOG)

Welcome to my THIRD Stadium Vlog/Review! Today we visit Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma... this is was a great visit and fun review! Highlights include food reviews, a weight lifting contest involving BRIX, the OKC Dodgers mascot, a weird pronunciation of Steven Souza Jr. (Steven Souza Dodger???), highlights of Sacramento River Cats like Donovan Solano and Drew Robinson, and much more!! Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8oPUQC1bQS1zWJ-e22QBzw/join Humm Baby Baseball is an all baseball channel that talks baseball in general but also has a focus on the San Francisco Giants. My name is Erik and if you're interested in appearing on Humm Baby Baseball or doing any kind of collaboration, please e-mail me at hummbabybaseball@gmail.com. Please visit the HUMM BABY WEBSITE: https://www.hummbabybaseball.com Humm Baby Baseball PODCAST: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1093007 San Francisco Giants Blog: https://www.hummbabybaseball.com/sfgiants I spend anywhere from 3-8 hours every day working on Humm Baby Baseball.. if you enjoy this content, please consider helping me on Patreon. You can give as little as $1 a month to help grow the brand and give me more time to operate Humm Baby Baseball! PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/hummbabybaseball Follow HUMM BABY BASEBALL On: FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/HummBabyBaseball TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/hummbabybb Thanks for checking out this video and if you like what you see, subscribe today! Read more

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

