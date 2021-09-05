Trending sports headlines in Oklahoma City
Captain Q&A: Safety Pat Fields
NORMAN, Okla. — For the second year in a row, Patrick Fields is a captain for the Sooners. Along with quarterback Spencer Rattler, H-back Jeremiah Hall and linebacker Caleb Kelly, he's one of the four, as announced earlier this week. “You know, I just appreciate it a lot and I... Read more
MATCH PREVIEW: Spikers Open 2021 Campaign in Oklahoma City
OPPONENT LOCATION DAY TIME (CT) WATCH STATS. Oklahoma Christian Oklahoma City Fri, Sept. 3 7 p.m. Video Stats. Bentley Oklahoma City Sat, Sept. 4 10 a.m. Video Stats. OKLAHOMA CITY (September 3, 2021) – The Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaparrals volleyball team opens their 43rd season in program history and the first under head coach Keith Giboney Friday, as they have a trio of matches at the Eagles Invitational, hosted by Oklahoma Christian inside The Eagles' Nest. LCU plays two of their three weekend matches on Friday, and each of Friday's matches are against Lone Star Conference foes (St. Mary's and Oklahoma Christian), but counting as non-conference tilts. Saturday, LCU will face Bentley before returning home. Read more
'Our guys answered the call': River Faulkner runs Heritage Hall past Millwood in season opener
The Heritage Hall football team came into the second half of its season opener against Millwood with a different mindset. The Chargers are a young team up front, with three sophomores starting on the offensive line. Millwood, the opponent, was finding numerous ways to disrupt Heritage Hall’s offense throughout the first half. Read more
Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (1998) Oklahoma City Dodgers STADIUM REVIEW (VLOG)
Welcome to my THIRD Stadium Vlog/Review! Today we visit Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma... this is was a great visit and fun review! Highlights include food reviews, a weight lifting contest involving BRIX, the OKC Dodgers mascot, a weird pronunciation of Steven Souza Jr. (Steven Souza Dodger???), highlights of Sacramento River Cats like Donovan Solano and Drew Robinson, and much more!!
