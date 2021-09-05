CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

Your Rochester lifestyle news

Posted by 
Rochester News Flash
Rochester News Flash
 4 days ago

(ROCHESTER, NY) Life in Rochester has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Rochester area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Livingston County / rochesterfirst.com

Finger Lakes counties ask Gov. Hochul to revise vaccine mandate for health care workers

Finger Lakes counties ask Gov. Hochul to revise vaccine mandate for health care workers

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — In a letter to Governor Hochul, this week counties around the Finger Lakes are asking her to revise an executive order requiring all healthcare workers to be vaccinated by September 27th in fear it will hurt their healthcare system. Livingston County Administrator Ian Coyle and others... Read more

Comments
avatar

So, when the hospital labs can’t do their work, the hospital might have to close. Lab workers (highly educated, trained and specialized) are leaving the state in droves.

9 likes

avatar

this government and judges are getting out of hand this will back lash the government against the public wait and see

6 likes

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Finger Lakes / fingerlakes1.com

Major employers say hospital workers will be terminated if they don’t get COVID vaccine by September 27

Major employers say hospital workers will be terminated if they don’t get COVID vaccine by September 27

Finger Lakes-area hospitals are moving forward with their plans to require all healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the coming weeks. It’s a statewide mandate that has sparked concern among some that staff members will walk instead of getting vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine mandate applies to a number... Read more

Comments
avatar

Seemed completely fine during the epidemic but NOW they're mandating it? They've been working this whole time and no one even blinked an eye but NOW they'll be terminated? What ever happened to, "My body My choice?" Why not have the employees that work with covid patients take the shot and those who'd rather NOT be forced to work with those that aren't covid patients? No one should be forced to take the vaccine. we ARE still in a free country.

12 likes 4 replies

avatar

I agree with this position 100%. I do NOT want to be treated by a nurse or doctor who is not vaccinated. If there they're not doing this simple preventative step of getting vaccinated for a very contagious virus, then who knows what else the nurse or doctor isn't doing.

5 replies

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Rochester / youtube.com

RCSD: On-site vaccine clinics are making a return this fall

RCSD: On-site vaccine clinics are making a return this fall

RCSD: On-site vaccine clinics are making a return this fall Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Canandaigua / fingerlakes1.com

Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser Oct. 2

Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser Oct. 2

The Alzheimer’s Association Rochester and Finger Lakes Chapter will host its largest fundraising event of the year, Walk to End Alzheimer’s®, in just one month. The region’s local Alzheimer’s Association chapter is reaching out to the community to sign up and support this cause that impacts thousands in our community each year. This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Canandaigua will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 2 at Granger Homestead and is chaired Shelby Ascroft of Canandaigua. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rochester News Flash

Rochester News Flash

Rochester, NY
350
Followers
442
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rochester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Rrb Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy