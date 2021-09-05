Your Rochester lifestyle news
Finger Lakes counties ask Gov. Hochul to revise vaccine mandate for health care workers
ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — In a letter to Governor Hochul, this week counties around the Finger Lakes are asking her to revise an executive order requiring all healthcare workers to be vaccinated by September 27th in fear it will hurt their healthcare system. Livingston County Administrator Ian Coyle and others... Read more
So, when the hospital labs can’t do their work, the hospital might have to close. Lab workers (highly educated, trained and specialized) are leaving the state in droves.
this government and judges are getting out of hand this will back lash the government against the public wait and see
Major employers say hospital workers will be terminated if they don’t get COVID vaccine by September 27
Finger Lakes-area hospitals are moving forward with their plans to require all healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the coming weeks. It’s a statewide mandate that has sparked concern among some that staff members will walk instead of getting vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine mandate applies to a number... Read more
Seemed completely fine during the epidemic but NOW they're mandating it? They've been working this whole time and no one even blinked an eye but NOW they'll be terminated? What ever happened to, "My body My choice?" Why not have the employees that work with covid patients take the shot and those who'd rather NOT be forced to work with those that aren't covid patients? No one should be forced to take the vaccine. we ARE still in a free country.
I agree with this position 100%. I do NOT want to be treated by a nurse or doctor who is not vaccinated. If there they're not doing this simple preventative step of getting vaccinated for a very contagious virus, then who knows what else the nurse or doctor isn't doing.
RCSD: On-site vaccine clinics are making a return this fall
Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser Oct. 2
The Alzheimer’s Association Rochester and Finger Lakes Chapter will host its largest fundraising event of the year, Walk to End Alzheimer’s®, in just one month. The region’s local Alzheimer’s Association chapter is reaching out to the community to sign up and support this cause that impacts thousands in our community each year. This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Canandaigua will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 2 at Granger Homestead and is chaired Shelby Ascroft of Canandaigua. Read more