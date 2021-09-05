Your Rochester lifestyle news

(ROCHESTER, NY) Life in Rochester has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Rochester area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Finger Lakes counties ask Gov. Hochul to revise vaccine mandate for health care workers ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — In a letter to Governor Hochul, this week counties around the Finger Lakes are asking her to revise an executive order requiring all healthcare workers to be vaccinated by September 27th in fear it will hurt their healthcare system. Livingston County Administrator Ian Coyle and others... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Major employers say hospital workers will be terminated if they don’t get COVID vaccine by September 27 Finger Lakes-area hospitals are moving forward with their plans to require all healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the coming weeks. It’s a statewide mandate that has sparked concern among some that staff members will walk instead of getting vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine mandate applies to a number... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

RCSD: On-site vaccine clinics are making a return this fall RCSD: On-site vaccine clinics are making a return this fall Read more

TRENDING NOW