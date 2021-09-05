Trending lifestyle headlines in Raleigh
Community rallies around Sola Cafe owner’s fight against ALS
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Twelve years ago, Jeanne and John Luther opened the beloved Sola Cafe in Raleigh. A few years later, the Hot Mini 5K was launched to help wounded veterans. Now the annual fundraiser is even more personal. Three years ago, Jeanne was diagnosed with ALS, “Just one... Read more
Customer orders burger with onion rings and a lottery ticket — and wins big in NC
A man’s craving for a cheeseburger led him to a big jackpot in North Carolina. Kevin Poole said he was out to lunch on Wednesday when he ordered a burger with onion rings — and a $30 lottery ticket. It turns out, the ticket he bought was worth much more,... Read more
At-home COVID-19 tests offer quick results but can go uncounted in NC totals
At-home test kits are spiking in popularity, but the increase has some experts concerned as not all the tests are required to be officially reported. Read more
yeah well those tests are also wrong. said I was positive but went to Dr and got tested and it was negative
1 like 5 replies
That is why they chose to do this test. They don't want to be judge that they chose not to be vaccinated in most cases or their employer doesn't want to follow the CDC guidelines.
3 likes 1 reply
Could North Carolina follow Texas’ lead in trying to ban abortions after six weeks?
North Carolina state lawmakers with opposing views on abortion agree on something: The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent refusal to temporarily block Texas’ sweeping, new abortion ban could mean the legislature has a shot at implementing similar restrictions here. Now the toughest abortion restrictions in the country, the newly enacted Texas... Read more
how about let's find homes for the children already hear something like 400000 kids. anyone have room for them in their house
1 like
Can we focus on sex education, proper birth control and respect your body - male or female and responsibility of self?
1 like