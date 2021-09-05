Trending lifestyle headlines in Raleigh

(RALEIGH, NC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Raleigh, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Raleigh area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Community rallies around Sola Cafe owner’s fight against ALS RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Twelve years ago, Jeanne and John Luther opened the beloved Sola Cafe in Raleigh. A few years later, the Hot Mini 5K was launched to help wounded veterans. Now the annual fundraiser is even more personal. Three years ago, Jeanne was diagnosed with ALS, “Just one... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Customer orders burger with onion rings and a lottery ticket — and wins big in NC A man’s craving for a cheeseburger led him to a big jackpot in North Carolina. Kevin Poole said he was out to lunch on Wednesday when he ordered a burger with onion rings — and a $30 lottery ticket. It turns out, the ticket he bought was worth much more,... Read more

LOCAL PICK

At-home COVID-19 tests offer quick results but can go uncounted in NC totals At-home test kits are spiking in popularity, but the increase has some experts concerned as not all the tests are required to be officially reported. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE