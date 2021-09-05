Trending lifestyle headlines in Raleigh

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh News Watch
Raleigh News Watch
 4 days ago

(RALEIGH, NC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Raleigh, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Raleigh area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Raleigh / trendswide.com

Community rallies around Sola Cafe owner's fight against ALS

Community rallies around Sola Cafe owner’s fight against ALS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Twelve years ago, Jeanne and John Luther opened the beloved Sola Cafe in Raleigh. A few years later, the Hot Mini 5K was launched to help wounded veterans. Now the annual fundraiser is even more personal. Three years ago, Jeanne was diagnosed with ALS, “Just one... Read more

North Carolina / charlotteobserver.com

Customer orders burger with onion rings and a lottery ticket — and wins big in NC

Customer orders burger with onion rings and a lottery ticket — and wins big in NC

A man’s craving for a cheeseburger led him to a big jackpot in North Carolina. Kevin Poole said he was out to lunch on Wednesday when he ordered a burger with onion rings — and a $30 lottery ticket. It turns out, the ticket he bought was worth much more,... Read more

North Carolina / abc11.com

At-home COVID-19 tests offer quick results but can go uncounted in NC totals

At-home COVID-19 tests offer quick results but can go uncounted in NC totals

At-home test kits are spiking in popularity, but the increase has some experts concerned as not all the tests are required to be officially reported. Read more

Comments
avatar

yeah well those tests are also wrong. said I was positive but went to Dr and got tested and it was negative

1 like 5 replies

avatar

That is why they chose to do this test. They don't want to be judge that they chose not to be vaccinated in most cases or their employer doesn't want to follow the CDC guidelines.

3 likes 1 reply

North Carolina / newsobserver.com

Could North Carolina follow Texas' lead in trying to ban abortions after six weeks?

Could North Carolina follow Texas’ lead in trying to ban abortions after six weeks?

North Carolina state lawmakers with opposing views on abortion agree on something: The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent refusal to temporarily block Texas’ sweeping, new abortion ban could mean the legislature has a shot at implementing similar restrictions here. Now the toughest abortion restrictions in the country, the newly enacted Texas... Read more

Comments
avatar

how about let's find homes for the children already hear something like 400000 kids. anyone have room for them in their house

1 like

avatar

Can we focus on sex education, proper birth control and respect your body - male or female and responsibility of self?

1 like

With Raleigh News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

