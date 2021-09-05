CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Colorado Springs

Posted by 
Colorado Springs News Watch
Colorado Springs News Watch
 4 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Life in Colorado Springs has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Colorado Springs area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Colorado Springs / kktv.com

D-11 parents hold protest over staff mask mandate; possibility looms for students

D-11 parents hold protest over staff mask mandate; possibility looms for students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A handful of parents gathered outside the District 11 administration building in Colorado Springs Friday morning in protest. Jennifer Bertram, a D-11 parent, tells 11 News, “I’m out here to really make sure that my child no longer have to wear masks because it’s really going to affect her health”. Read more

Comments
avatar

Why would you protest a mask mandate for the only population that can’t be vaccinated?

4 likes 1 dislike 6 replies

avatar

yall wanna mask up and live in fear just stay home!! we are moving on with out lives.

1 like 2 dislikes 3 replies

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Colorado / krdo.com

Four Southern Colorado Loaf ‘N Jugs hit with ATM burglaries in less than a week

Four Southern Colorado Loaf ‘N Jugs hit with ATM burglaries in less than a week

AVONDALE Colo. (KRDO)-- For the fourth time in less than a week, a Southern Colorado Loaf 'N Jug has been burglarized by someone ramming their vehicle into the store. Early Thursday morning, deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office responded to the Loaf ‘N Jug at 243 U.S. Highway 50. When deputies arrived, they discovered The post Four Southern Colorado Loaf ‘N Jugs hit with ATM burglaries in less than a week appeared first on KRDO. Read more

Comments
avatar

What nuts. Sounds like they need to set the pipe down and get some Jesus into there lives. Prayerfully!

2 likes 2 replies

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Colorado Springs / koaa.com

Harrison School District 2 implementing mask mandate

Harrison School District 2 implementing mask mandate

On Thursday, Harrison School District 2 announced they would introduce a mask mandate in schools starting Tuesday, September 7. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Colorado / ksut.org

Renovation of Former Tuberculosis Facility Unearths 130 years of Colorado History

Renovation of Former Tuberculosis Facility Unearths 130 years of Colorado History

Tourism has driven Colorado Springs’ economy since colonization — including health tourism. It is a journey that may come full-circle as a local group of investors and community advocates see their vision come to life. Last year, a cohort spearheaded by All Pro Capital and five local families stewarded by... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs, CO
404
Followers
434
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

With Colorado Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy