Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Colorado Springs

LOCAL PICK

D-11 parents hold protest over staff mask mandate; possibility looms for students COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A handful of parents gathered outside the District 11 administration building in Colorado Springs Friday morning in protest. Jennifer Bertram, a D-11 parent, tells 11 News, “I’m out here to really make sure that my child no longer have to wear masks because it’s really going to affect her health”. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Four Southern Colorado Loaf ‘N Jugs hit with ATM burglaries in less than a week AVONDALE Colo. (KRDO)-- For the fourth time in less than a week, a Southern Colorado Loaf 'N Jug has been burglarized by someone ramming their vehicle into the store. Early Thursday morning, deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office responded to the Loaf ‘N Jug at 243 U.S. Highway 50. When deputies arrived, they discovered The post Four Southern Colorado Loaf ‘N Jugs hit with ATM burglaries in less than a week appeared first on KRDO. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Harrison School District 2 implementing mask mandate On Thursday, Harrison School District 2 announced they would introduce a mask mandate in schools starting Tuesday, September 7. Read more

TRENDING NOW