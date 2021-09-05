Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Colorado Springs
D-11 parents hold protest over staff mask mandate; possibility looms for students
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A handful of parents gathered outside the District 11 administration building in Colorado Springs Friday morning in protest. Jennifer Bertram, a D-11 parent, tells 11 News, “I’m out here to really make sure that my child no longer have to wear masks because it’s really going to affect her health”. Read more
Why would you protest a mask mandate for the only population that can’t be vaccinated?
yall wanna mask up and live in fear just stay home!! we are moving on with out lives.
Four Southern Colorado Loaf ‘N Jugs hit with ATM burglaries in less than a week
AVONDALE Colo. (KRDO)-- For the fourth time in less than a week, a Southern Colorado Loaf 'N Jug has been burglarized by someone ramming their vehicle into the store. Early Thursday morning, deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office responded to the Loaf ‘N Jug at 243 U.S. Highway 50. When deputies arrived, they discovered The post Four Southern Colorado Loaf ‘N Jugs hit with ATM burglaries in less than a week appeared first on KRDO. Read more
What nuts. Sounds like they need to set the pipe down and get some Jesus into there lives. Prayerfully!
Harrison School District 2 implementing mask mandate
On Thursday, Harrison School District 2 announced they would introduce a mask mandate in schools starting Tuesday, September 7. Read more
Renovation of Former Tuberculosis Facility Unearths 130 years of Colorado History
Tourism has driven Colorado Springs’ economy since colonization — including health tourism. It is a journey that may come full-circle as a local group of investors and community advocates see their vision come to life. Last year, a cohort spearheaded by All Pro Capital and five local families stewarded by... Read more