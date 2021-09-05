CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham sports digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Birmingham Bulletin
Birmingham Bulletin
 4 days ago

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Birmingham sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
New Orleans / apnews.com

Tulane moves second home game vs. Morgan St. to Birmingham

Tulane moves second home game vs. Morgan St. to Birmingham

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane has decided to move its second scheduled home football game to Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, where the university’s athletic program relocated temporarily as Hurricane Ida slammed into southeast Louisiana. The Sept. 11 matchup with Morgan State will be the second home game the Green... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Alabama / mynbc15.com

New campaign signs on college athletes to promote vaccinations in Alabama

New campaign signs on college athletes to promote vaccinations in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — College football kicks into high gear this weekend, and that means hundreds of thousands of people packing into stadiums. The Alabama Department of Public Health hopes a new program can use college football players to help encourage more vaccinations. The campaign is called KICK COVID. Thirteen colleges... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Birmingham / uabsports.com

UAB Volleyball Hosts Blazer Invitational

UAB Volleyball Hosts Blazer Invitational

BIRMINGHAM — The UAB volleyball team host the Blazer Invitational at Bartow Arena Sept. 3-5. The Blazers will open the Invitational against Georgia Southern on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. The Eagles will face Kennesaw State in a neutral site match on Sept. 4 at 2 p.m. UAB will then close out the event on Sept. 5 versus the Owls at 2 p.m. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Birmingham / uabsports.com

UAB Hosts UTRGV, Central Arkansas to Kick Off Home Schedule

UAB Hosts UTRGV, Central Arkansas to Kick Off Home Schedule

BIRMINGHAM –The UAB men's soccer team will look to build off its overtime victory at Ohio State with a pair of home matches at BBVA Field. The Blazers will face UTRGV on Friday at 7 p.m. before closing out this weekend's Soccer For The Cure tournament on Sunday at 5 p.m. against Central Arkansas. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Birmingham Bulletin

Birmingham Bulletin

Birmingham, AL
375
Followers
442
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Birmingham Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Rrb Birmingham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
yourvalley.net

Scottsdale remembers: 20 years later, 9/11 memories linger

Saturday morning will mark 20 years since Sept. 11, 2001, when Americans witnessed on TV and firsthand what would change their lives forever. In Scottsdale, residents recall the pain felt that …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless...
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Top Detroit sports news

(DETROIT, MI) Detroit sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
yourvalley.net

Surprise city clerk, residents recall 9/11 tragedy upon anniversary

Sherry Aguilar said she’s always been an early bird. So, it was no surprise that the long time city clerk was awake and watching the news early on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, a day that changed history. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be...
Apache Junction, AZyourvalley.net

5 in city of Apache Junction government paid $140K-plus

Five city of Apache Junction employees are paid more than $140,000 a year, with none of them among the top 25 highest paid government workers in the Phoenix metro. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists.
yourvalley.net

The Good Life Festival is back in Queen Creek

A popular spring music festival in Queen Creek that was postponed because of COVID-19 is back on in November. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists. For...
yourvalley.net

2021 Preps football preview: Valley Vista

In some respects, Valley Vista football cannot wait to start its new era.On the other hand this team is chock full of new starters and first-time varsity players, so an extra week of practice might …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five...
wcrecord.com

Record recognized nationally

The Walsh County Record won 11 awards in this year’s National Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest, including four first place awards for best reporting on local government, best feature photo, best sports section/page and best breaking news story. “County Versus City” an article regarding City of Grafton and Walsh County negotiations as they pertained to the city’s police department renting […]
Surprise, AZyourvalley.net

Power broker buys into Prasada in Surprise

For about a decade it has become increasingly clear what the Prasada area of Surprise would not feature — the original large indoor mall planned as a centerpiece of the project during the …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per...
yourvalley.net

Mail delivery comes to an end

A postman in Sun City West delivered his final route to customers in July. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists. For $5.99, less than 20 cents...
Peoria, AZyourvalley.net

Peoria Unified considers possible school closures

A lack of use — more specifically low enrollment — is spurring the Peoria Unified School District to repurpose three elementary schools: Pioneer, Sky View and Desert Palms. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe....
Food & Drinksyourvalley.net

Jack Hastings to host District 5 meetup at Chef Peter's

District 5 Councilman Jack Hastings is hosting one of his monthly district meetings at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Chef Peter's Bistro, 17300 N. Sun Village Parkway. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists.
Chicago, ILwgnradio.com

Journalist Carol Marin: ‘When 9/11 happened, for a brief moment, this divided, politically polarized country was momentarily united’

Carol Marin, co-director at DePaul Center for Journalism Integrity & Excellence and Chicago journalist, joins Anna Davlantes to share her memories of being a witness to the tragic events of 9/11 in New York City, what kids today know about 9/11, and how she now teaches young journalist students to cover such an event. Carol also talks about the current media climate and what encourages her about the future.
La Crosse Tribune

WisconsinEye Invites You To Be in the Know! E-Newsletters Subscription

WisconsinEye invites you to be in the know! Subscribe to any of our e-newsletters and never miss a talked about moment. E-News, our monthly digest, features videos and news highlights from the Capitol and around Wisconsin. Rewind: Your Week in Review is a weekly look at the latest news in Wisconsin politics through the lens of veteran journalists. And Morning Minute, our daily newsletter, provides you with the latest coverage highlights right to your inbox.
yourvalley.net

Dysart school board has packed agenda Sept. 8

Nine regular agenda items plus an executive session await the Dysart Unified School District Governing Board at its next meeting. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy