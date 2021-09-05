Birmingham sports digest: Top stories today

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Birmingham sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Tulane moves second home game vs. Morgan St. to Birmingham NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane has decided to move its second scheduled home football game to Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, where the university’s athletic program relocated temporarily as Hurricane Ida slammed into southeast Louisiana. The Sept. 11 matchup with Morgan State will be the second home game the Green... Read more

New campaign signs on college athletes to promote vaccinations in Alabama BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — College football kicks into high gear this weekend, and that means hundreds of thousands of people packing into stadiums. The Alabama Department of Public Health hopes a new program can use college football players to help encourage more vaccinations. The campaign is called KICK COVID. Thirteen colleges... Read more

UAB Volleyball Hosts Blazer Invitational BIRMINGHAM — The UAB volleyball team host the Blazer Invitational at Bartow Arena Sept. 3-5. The Blazers will open the Invitational against Georgia Southern on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. The Eagles will face Kennesaw State in a neutral site match on Sept. 4 at 2 p.m. UAB will then close out the event on Sept. 5 versus the Owls at 2 p.m. Read more

