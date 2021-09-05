What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Bakersfield

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Bakersfield, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Destination California: A trip back in time at the Kern County Museum This week’s Destination California is a trip back in time. Bakersfield and Kern County are home to some rich history, and you can see it all at the Kern County Museum. The 16-acre property has everything from country music legend Merle Haggard’s childhood home, to logging trucks made completely out of wood, to statues found buried. Read more

LOCAL PICK

COVID-19 hospitalizations exceed peak of first wave; officials expect cases to rise The third wave of coronavirus infections reached a grim milestone in Kern County on Friday: For the first time, the number of people hospitalized in the county was greater than at any point during the first COVID-19 surge last summer. Although local hospitalizations have not yet returned to their highest... Read more

TOP VIEWED