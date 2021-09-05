Trending lifestyle headlines in Cincinnati
Use of ivermectin could be blocked by UC Health using ‘conscience clause’
HAMILTON, Ohio (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Lawyers for UC Health are invoking a recent Ohio law that gives health care providers the “freedom to decline” any service that violates their conscience in a legal battle over a suburban Cincinnati man who is being treated with the controversial drug ivermectin. A Butler... Read more
Guy in NY on ventilator is improving on ivermectin they say. His situation was also dire.
8 likes 19 replies
There’s a Doctor in a small town here in Oregon prescribing ivermectin with great success , the state is ready to take his medical license , they know the shot is deadly an that’s the goal
7 likes 1 dislike 1 reply
Delta variant striking children, Ohio hospitals sounding the alarm
COLUMBUS, Ohio-The Ohio Hospital Association reports double-digit percentage increases in new COVID-19 cases requiring hospital treatment in every age group. The highest increase is among those under the age of 17, and reports say there has been a more than 68% increase in hospital admissions in that group over the last week, according to OHA. Read more
I seen the report of patients in Columbus hospital for covid last week 17 of adults and only 7 kids. Maybe someone needs to do better homework
10 likes 1 dislike 6 replies
This virus will continue spreading if people don't take the warnings serious. The vaccine is the best answer so far.
2 likes 1 dislike 4 replies
Pregnant Sloth at Cincinnati Zoo Gets Stuffed Animal to Cuddle and Carry to Prep for Motherhood
Lightning the two-toed sloth is expecting her first child this fall and is practicing for motherhood with a small plush sloth. The Cincinnati Zoo resident recently started toting a sloth stuffed animal. According to WLWT, zookeepers are giving her time with the plush to help prepare Lightning for motherhood. In... Read more
CDC: Every county in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana has high community transmission of COVID-19
CINCINNATI — Recent data for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows every county in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana is at a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. The CDC has been updating its COVID-19 Integrated County View map daily to show community transmission across the United States. Read more
it's going up, but you people are not telling the truth about the vaccinated are the ones dying
CODE RED! CODE RED!! 99+% of us will be dead by next Wednesday. Oh no, wait a minute.....