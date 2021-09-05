Trending lifestyle headlines in Cincinnati

(CINCINNATI, OH) Life in Cincinnati has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Use of ivermectin could be blocked by UC Health using 'conscience clause' HAMILTON, Ohio (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Lawyers for UC Health are invoking a recent Ohio law that gives health care providers the "freedom to decline" any service that violates their conscience in a legal battle over a suburban Cincinnati man who is being treated with the controversial drug ivermectin. A Butler...

Delta variant striking children, Ohio hospitals sounding the alarm COLUMBUS, Ohio-The Ohio Hospital Association reports double-digit percentage increases in new COVID-19 cases requiring hospital treatment in every age group. The highest increase is among those under the age of 17, and reports say there has been a more than 68% increase in hospital admissions in that group over the last week, according to OHA.

Pregnant Sloth at Cincinnati Zoo Gets Stuffed Animal to Cuddle and Carry to Prep for Motherhood Lightning the two-toed sloth is expecting her first child this fall and is practicing for motherhood with a small plush sloth. The Cincinnati Zoo resident recently started toting a sloth stuffed animal. According to WLWT, zookeepers are giving her time with the plush to help prepare Lightning for motherhood. In...

