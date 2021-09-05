Top Buffalo sports news

(BUFFALO, NY) Buffalo sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Buffalo sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Lawsuit filed in Monroe County accuses Cornelius Bennett of sexual assault in 1992 A lawsuit has been filed in Monroe County Court under the Child Victims Act against former Buffalo Bills linebacker Cornelius Bennett, the Buffalo Bills and the NFL that accuses Bennett of sexual assault in 1992. Read more

TRENDING NOW

UB men's basketball to kick off four-year series with St. Bonaventure The University at Buffalo men's basketball team will face St. Bonaventure four times in the next four years, with the series beginning in December and running through 2024. Both schools announced Thursday that the Bonnies will host the Bulls in the first game of the four-year series at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Reilly Center in Allegany. Read more

LATEST NEWS

1619 Project author, Olympic gymnast to head UB's 2021-2022 Distinguished Speakers Series Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project, and Olympic champion gymnast Aly Raisman are among the speakers who will headline the University at Buffalo’s 2021-22 Distinguished Speakers Series, UB officials announced Thursday. The 35th season of the series will kick off Oct. 13 with actor and UB... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE