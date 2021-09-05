Top Buffalo sports news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County / wkbw.com

Lawsuit filed in Monroe County accuses Cornelius Bennett of sexual assault in 1992

A lawsuit has been filed in Monroe County Court under the Child Victims Act against former Buffalo Bills linebacker Cornelius Bennett, the Buffalo Bills and the NFL that accuses Bennett of sexual assault in 1992. Read more

17 year old in a bar?? Bennett fitting in a phone booth by himself unlikely let alone with a struggling woman

why do people wait so long to file suit because they think they can money so sad

Buffalo / buffalonews.com

UB men's basketball to kick off four-year series with St. Bonaventure

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team will face St. Bonaventure four times in the next four years, with the series beginning in December and running through 2024. Both schools announced Thursday that the Bonnies will host the Bulls in the first game of the four-year series at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Reilly Center in Allegany. Read more

Buffalo / buffalonews.com

1619 Project author, Olympic gymnast to head UB's 2021-2022 Distinguished Speakers Series

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project, and Olympic champion gymnast Aly Raisman are among the speakers who will headline the University at Buffalo’s 2021-22 Distinguished Speakers Series, UB officials announced Thursday. The 35th season of the series will kick off Oct. 13 with actor and UB... Read more

Houghton / buffalonews.com

Jessica Pegula to lead tennis clinic at Houghton College

Jessica Pegula, a Buffalo native and the No. 25-ranked women’s professional tennis player, will be the featured instructor at the Houghton College Tennis Clinic on Sept. 13. The format will include instructional sessions led by Pegula, Houghton tennis coach Zach Shilvock and current Houghton players, followed by a presentation, advice and a question-and-answer session with Pegula, who advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open with a win on Thursday. The day will conclude with an exhibition match between Pegula and Shilvock and an opportunity for some clinic participants to hit against Pegula. Read more

