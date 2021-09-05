Behind the Tumultuous Friendship of Debbie Reynolds and Elizabeth Taylor
Debbie Reynolds and Elizabeth Taylor were two of the most beautiful and most popular Hollywood movie stars of the 1950s and beyond. While this close proximity of fame could potentially breed competition, Reynolds and Taylor instead became fast friends and enjoyed a close relationship for years. Liz Taylor, a child star, was a seasoned professional by the time Reynolds was discovered by Warner Brothers and MGM out of high school, and according to Reynolds, the two actresses more or less grew up together in the business.www.wideopencountry.com
