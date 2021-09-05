Trending lifestyle headlines in Washington

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(WASHINGTON, DC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Washington, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Washington area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Dos and don’ts of at-home sunburn treatment

Dos and don’ts of at-home sunburn treatment

This content is sponsored by MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Summer is coming to a close, but if you’re planning one more beach or pool trip, it’s important to use sunscreen and seek medical attention if sunburns are severe. “As we resume normal summertime activities amidst the pandemic, we must also... Read more

DC mayor declares state of emergency to extend MedStar's Medicaid contract

DC mayor declares state of emergency to extend MedStar's Medicaid contract

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency Sept. 1 to extend MedStar's Medicaid contract. The move came after threats that MedStar, which also manages a sprawling hospital system, would end its relationship with the two insurers — CareFirst and AmeriHealth — that cover most of the area's Medicaid enrollees, according to The Washington Post. Read more

Children's National, Cerner name 5 winners of pediatric digital health innovation accelerator

Children's National, Cerner name 5 winners of pediatric digital health innovation accelerator

Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital and Cerner unveiled the five winners of their first annual Bear Institute Pediatric Accelerator Challenge for Kids, the organizations recently announced. Children's National and Cerner launched the Bear Institute in 2013 to support pediatric healthcare technology and innovation. The organizations kicked off the accelerator in... Read more

Stephen Dinan: COVID-19 pandemic eats into Social Security’s solvency

Stephen Dinan: COVID-19 pandemic eats into Social Security’s solvency

As Stephen Dinan reports, both of Social Security’s benefit programs, Old-Age Survivors Insurance for older adults, and Disability Insurance for those unable to work, failed the trustees’ tests of short-range financial adequacy. That means the revenue is crossing a critical fiscal threshold as the program begins a slide toward depletion of its trust funds in little more than a decade. In 2034, payments will likely cover only 78% of what is promised to recipients. Stephen also explains his story on how a convicted rapist reached the U.S. on an Afghan evacuation flight. Read more

