CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Houston

Posted by 
Houston Digest
Houston Digest
 4 days ago

(HOUSTON, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Houston, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Texas / kcentv.com

Texas doctors call on Gov. Abbott to drop ban on school mask mandates

Texas doctors call on Gov. Abbott to drop ban on school mask mandates

Three doctors from Austin, Houston and San Antonio hosted a webinar where they expressed their concerns for the health and wellbeing of children in our state. Read more

Comments
avatar

if someone wants to wear a mask they'll should. if someone doesn't want to wear a mask that should be ok too. government doesn't need to be involved in what we wear.

32 likes 4 dislikes 15 replies

avatar

needs mask back Don't bring your kids to school if there sick keep at home

2 likes 18 replies

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Texas / abc13.com

Texas districts shut down in-person classes due to COVID-19 cases, affecting more than 40K students

Texas districts shut down in-person classes due to COVID-19 cases, affecting more than 40K students

Caseloads have left districts scrambling when many have said they have fewer tools at their disposal to combat the spread of the virus. Read more

Comments
avatar

I have researched and cannot find anything (bipartisan) that's proves this testing process test "true" covid - I don't trust the testing at this point. -

60 likes 14 dislikes 53 replies

avatar

my children stopped going to school instead I will teach them my skills...how to hunt and fish and how to make TPS and bow & arrows and tomahawks...living off the land will come in handy when the revolution comes a knocking....

93 likes 5 dislikes 20 replies

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Houston / abc13.com

Well-known Houston LGBTQ+ advocate dies after being hospitalized with COVID in ICU

Well-known Houston LGBTQ+ advocate dies after being hospitalized with COVID in ICU

John Buchanan had been intubated and on dialysis. According to his GoFundMe, he'd wanted to live so he could take a trip to Disney with friends. Read more

Comments
avatar

Wow Vaccinated too Stop Shaming and Blaming the Unvaccinated obviously if you have Comorbities you are in Trouble no matter what period

25 likes 2 dislikes 35 replies

avatar

praying for his family and hoping people open eyes that this vaccine willnot protect you.

2 likes 9 replies

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Houston / boston25news.com

Houston air conditioning tech comes face-to-face with 6-foot snake inside bank attic

Houston air conditioning tech comes face-to-face with 6-foot snake inside bank attic

HOUSTON — An unwelcome guest put the “Aaaahhhhhrrrrrgggg” in HVAC for one Houston area air conditioning technician. The tech, identified only as Jesse with Kleen Air, told KHOU that he was changing filters in the Comerica Bank’s attic on Wednesday when he came face-to-face with what appeared to be a 6-foot rattlesnake. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Houston Digest

Houston Digest

Houston, TX
350
Followers
452
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Houston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy