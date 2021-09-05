Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Houston
(HOUSTON, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Houston, from fashion updates to viral videos.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Texas doctors call on Gov. Abbott to drop ban on school mask mandates
Three doctors from Austin, Houston and San Antonio hosted a webinar where they expressed their concerns for the health and wellbeing of children in our state. Read more
if someone wants to wear a mask they'll should. if someone doesn't want to wear a mask that should be ok too. government doesn't need to be involved in what we wear.
32 likes 4 dislikes 15 replies
needs mask back Don't bring your kids to school if there sick keep at home
2 likes 18 replies
Texas districts shut down in-person classes due to COVID-19 cases, affecting more than 40K students
Caseloads have left districts scrambling when many have said they have fewer tools at their disposal to combat the spread of the virus. Read more
I have researched and cannot find anything (bipartisan) that's proves this testing process test "true" covid - I don't trust the testing at this point. -
60 likes 14 dislikes 53 replies
my children stopped going to school instead I will teach them my skills...how to hunt and fish and how to make TPS and bow & arrows and tomahawks...living off the land will come in handy when the revolution comes a knocking....
93 likes 5 dislikes 20 replies
Well-known Houston LGBTQ+ advocate dies after being hospitalized with COVID in ICU
John Buchanan had been intubated and on dialysis. According to his GoFundMe, he'd wanted to live so he could take a trip to Disney with friends. Read more
Wow Vaccinated too Stop Shaming and Blaming the Unvaccinated obviously if you have Comorbities you are in Trouble no matter what period
25 likes 2 dislikes 35 replies
praying for his family and hoping people open eyes that this vaccine willnot protect you.
2 likes 9 replies
Houston air conditioning tech comes face-to-face with 6-foot snake inside bank attic
HOUSTON — An unwelcome guest put the “Aaaahhhhhrrrrrgggg” in HVAC for one Houston area air conditioning technician. The tech, identified only as Jesse with Kleen Air, told KHOU that he was changing filters in the Comerica Bank’s attic on Wednesday when he came face-to-face with what appeared to be a 6-foot rattlesnake. Read more