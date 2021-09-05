Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Houston

(HOUSTON, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Houston, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Texas doctors call on Gov. Abbott to drop ban on school mask mandates Three doctors from Austin, Houston and San Antonio hosted a webinar where they expressed their concerns for the health and wellbeing of children in our state. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Texas districts shut down in-person classes due to COVID-19 cases, affecting more than 40K students Caseloads have left districts scrambling when many have said they have fewer tools at their disposal to combat the spread of the virus. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Well-known Houston LGBTQ+ advocate dies after being hospitalized with COVID in ICU John Buchanan had been intubated and on dialysis. According to his GoFundMe, he'd wanted to live so he could take a trip to Disney with friends. Read more

TRENDING NOW