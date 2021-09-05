Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Fresno

(FRESNO, CA) Fresno sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

Oregon welcomes fans at Autzen Saturday against Fresno St The No. 11 Ducks open the season at home Saturday against Fresno State. Oregon welcomes fans back to Autzen Stadium for the first time since 2019 but attendees much wear masks because of state regulations, regardless of vaccination status. The Ducks open the season gunning for a third-straight Pac-12 championship. The Bulldogs already started the season with a 45-0 victory over Connecticut. Fresno State hasn’t played a ranked opponent since 2018. Read more

Red Wave Report Podcast: Fresno State at Oregon Preview The Fresno State Bulldogs are 1-0 after a 45-0 victory over the UConn Huskies, and now they are preparing to take on the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. This week's game poses a much different challenge as the 'Dogs go from 27.5-point favorites vs UConn to 20.5-point underdogs at Oregon. The Red Wave Report podcast breaks down both the Bulldogs' win and previews this Saturday's game. Read more

