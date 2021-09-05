CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Fresno

Fresno Bulletin
Fresno Bulletin
 4 days ago

(FRESNO, CA) Fresno sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Fresno sports. For more stories from the Fresno area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!

keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!

The No. 11 Ducks open the season at home Saturday against Fresno State. Oregon welcomes fans back to Autzen Stadium for the first time since 2019 but attendees much wear masks because of state regulations, regardless of vaccination status. The Ducks open the season gunning for a third-straight Pac-12 championship. The Bulldogs already started the season with a 45-0 victory over Connecticut. Fresno State hasn’t played a ranked opponent since 2018. Read more

The Fresno State Bulldogs are 1-0 after a 45-0 victory over the UConn Huskies, and now they are preparing to take on the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. This week's game poses a much different challenge as the 'Dogs go from 27.5-point favorites vs UConn to 20.5-point underdogs at Oregon. The Red Wave Report podcast breaks down both the Bulldogs' win and previews this Saturday's game. Read more

Oregon will kick off its 2021 football season on Saturday morning with a non-league tilt against Fresno State. The game will be carried on the Pac-12 Networks. Anticipation is certainly mounting for Oregon's season opener. Not only will it be the first game of the 2021 season, but it will be the first with fans in the stands since the end of the 2019 football season. More than that, the Duck fans can't wait to see a slew of recently signed star recruits who've yet to debut their talents. The list includes potential offensive stars like Troy Franklin, Trey Benson and Moliki Matavao to potential defensive ones like Justin Flowe, Dontae Manning and Bradyn Swinson. Read more

With Fresno Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

