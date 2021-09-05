What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Albuquerque

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Digest
Albuquerque Digest
 4 days ago

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Life in Albuquerque has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we're committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's what people are talking about in your area.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Albuquerque / krqe.com

Old Town restaurant still open despite latest closure order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has once again ordered an Old Town restaurant to close immediately in an escalating battle with the city's health department. Friday evening, the Backstreet Grill off the Old Town plaza was packed with customers, despite the latest order. Since the beginning of the year,...

Then how come illegal aliens can go anywhere without any masks? So I only consider Joe Biden President of the United Socialist States of America. He's not my President.

masks don't work. if you don't like it don't eat there. Stop voting for democrats

Albuquerque / myhighplains.com

Albuquerque community accuses bar's dress code of racial discrimination; business responds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Outrage over a popular Albuquerque bar's dress code. A sign posted at the Salt Yard has people accusing the business of racial discrimination and the business is now backtracking. It has since been taken down but many said the damage is done. "The very first thing...

She said that's huge in our culture. when's the last time you seen someone rocking a Grill 🤣🤣🤣 smile for me daddy let me see your grill 🤦 And it also says Biker chain's pretty sure that's specifically white. No cursing or gang signs good that's not anyone one race

damnit I was going to where my white boy hip hop outfit I it's cheba hut.

Albuquerque / koat.com

Monoclonal antibody treatment effective in treating New Mexicans, preventing more hospitalizations

The New Mexico Dept. of Health is looking to expand access to treatment that can significantly decrease a person's likelihood of getting hospitalized. Monoclonal antibody treatment, or therapy, is not a new concept. "The monoclonal antibody treatment have been in place for many, many years for cancers, autoimmune diseases," Dr....

Albuquerque / koat.com

ABQ BioPark loses third ape to Shigella bacterial infection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A third ape has died of complications from a bacterial infection at the Albuquerque BioPark. On Thursday the BioPark announced the death of a 30-year-old female Siamang, Johore.

This is sooo sad! 😭😭😭😭 . I hope the Zoo has this infection handled and no more animals die.

Posted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration's decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." "We're confident in our legal abilities here," Psaki...
Posted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman's campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Posted by
NBC News

Trump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general's statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee's reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
the-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment "went well.". Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

