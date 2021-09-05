Injuries plague Rattlers in road loss to San Antonio Holmes

SAN ANTONIO — San Marcos caught the injury bug. After Friday night’s 35-34 loss to San Antonio Holmes (2-0), head coach John Walsh read off his play sheet out loud. The card had seven names on it, all skill position players who were hurt and had to miss time at some point in the last two weeks. In the end, the durability of the team might’ve cost it a chance to grasp its first win of the season. Instead, Holmes outscored San Marcos (0-2) 14-6 in the second half, stealing the Rattlers’ hope right from their hands.