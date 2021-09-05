CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch 'After We Fell ' streaming 4k free: How to watch After We Fell Full online Movie HD ?

The third instalment of the After franchise has finally arrived, and fans are already head over heels for After We Fell.?After We Fell finds Tessa starting an exciting new chapter of her life but as she prepares to move to Seattle for her dream job, Hardin’s jealousy and unpredictable behaviour reach a fever pitch and threaten to end their intense relationship. Their situation grows more complicated when Tessa’s father returns and shocking revelations about Hardin’s family come to light. Ultimately, Tessa and Hardin must decide if their love is worth fighting for or if it’s time to go their separate ways. Based on the novel by Anna Todd. Now showing at a cinema near you.

MoviesLakefield Standard

Exclusive [Watch]’Candyman’ Streaming Free: How to Watch ” Candyman 2021” At Home online ?

Candyman, Candyman … Nearly 20 years after the mysterious murder/suicide rampage of a grad student investigating the so-called “Candyman” in Chicago’s notorious Cabrini-Green housing projects, those same projects have been razed and renovated. They’re now home to artist Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his girlfriend, gallery manager Brianna (Teyonah Parris), where the former finds inspiration in the legend, which soon threatens his life, and the lives of those closest to him.
TV & VideosPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Netflix Unveils Horror Lineup For Halloween 2021

It’s officially September. Kids are back in school, the leaves are changing color, and every product at the grocery store comes in a pumpkin spice varietal. That means it is almost time for Halloween — and that means the streaming services are starting to lure horror fans with exclusive horror films and television shows.
Moviesgizmostory.com

After We Fell: Release Date, Cast, Plot and What you didn’t know

After We Fell is an American film. It is a sequel film of After We Collided (it was the sequel of film AFTER). These films were adapted from an adult fiction novel, After by Anna Todd. This novel has the heart of their readers. Castille Landon will direct it. The protagonist of the story will be Hardin and Tessa.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows online and stream season 3 from anywhere

Gargoyles, Sirens and Atlantic City casinos are just some of the horrors in store in What We Do in the Shadows season 3, as Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo and Colin quickly gloss over the debt they owe to Guillermo and sink their teeth into a good old-fashioned power struggle for Vampiric Council supremacy. Winner gets to sit on the throne! Here's how to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 online and stream new episodes around the world.
MoviesTechRadar

How to watch Malignant online and stream new horror on HBO Max now

James Wan, the creative force behind some of the most successful horror franchises in recent memory – including Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring – returns with a brand-new movie about a woman plagued by visions of real-life murder. It’s already received acclaim for its shocks, surprises, and grisly originality, and we explain here how to watch Malignant online with a HBO Max membership, available for 31 days after its theatrical debut.
TV & Videoshorrornews.net

Truly Scary Netflix Movies That Are Worth Watching

Are you wondering what the number 1 scariest movie on Netflix is? Well, naming one would not do justice to the handful of horror movies Netflix has to offer. Netflix became the king of film streaming services by making an early move to streaming narrative material. The finding of independently-funded media became easier thanks to instant access to a database of hundreds of horror movies and TV series. Netflix’s streaming service has been a haven for the distribution of horror films for more than a decade. However, if you want full access to all the scary movies on Netflix, you’ll have to unblock Netflix app first. Most of movies have geo-restrictions. In order to unblock Netflix regions, you will need a strong VPN. You can try a trial of any suitable VPN service. This way you have access to all horrors that are worth watching in 2021.
TV & Videos/Film

Netflix And Chills 2021: All The Horror Content Streaming On Netflix This Halloween Season

It's September, which means it is now officially Halloween season. Yes, Halloween isn't until the end of October, but let's get real: September is the true start of all-things-spooky. Netflix knows this, so they're getting into the spirit by revealing their Netflix and Chills 2021 line-up – that is, all the horror-related material (including family-friendly stuff) that will be dropping on the streaming service between now and Halloween. The list of titles includes some classics, but there's a lot of new stuff here, too. Perhaps the most interesting (if that's the word you want to use) entry is something called "Escape the Undertaker," which is described as an "interactive film featuring WWE Superstars." One of those SUperstars is – you guessed it – The Undertaker. Learn more about that, and the rest of the titles, below. And Happy Halloween.
CancerWired UK

A strange Covid-19 origin theory is gaining traction

In early August 2021, a preprint reported a potentially huge discovery. Researchers had looked at samples that were collected as part of measles and rubella surveillance in Italy. They reported the detection of evidence of Sars-CoV-2 genetic material in the samples of eleven subjects taken before the pandemic – with the earliest case going as far back as late summer 2019. This would mean that the virus was circulating in Italy much earlier than December 8, thought to be the date of the first known case in Wuhan.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Princess Charlene of Monaco breaks silence after emergency visit to hospital

Princess Charlene of Monaco has returned to social media after being rushed to hospital last Wednesday. The Monegasque royal, who is married to Prince Albert, took to her Instagram Stories to promote the charitable initiative run by her Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, #ChasingZero, which aims to stop wildlife poaching.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Supergrass: ‘We never fell out massively – it just sort of fizzled a bit’

The members of Supergrass are discussing their most popular and enduring song, the era-defining 1995 anthem “Alright”. “It’s got the spirit of the band at that moment in time,” says drummer Danny Goffey. “But it is sort of a bit cheesy.”“It wasn’t like we were leaping around trying to write some big pop song,” says frontman Gaz Coombes. “It wasn’t a wacky thing. We were just in the pub going ‘keep our teeth nice and clean’, that’s great!”Surely it was more the teenage hi-jinks of the video – the sideburns, the choppers, the wild energy – that cemented Supergrass’ reputation...

