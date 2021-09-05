What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Indianapolis

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRENDING NOW
Indiana / kokomoperspective.com

Indiana health care system suspends nearly 300 employees for refusing COVID vaccine

Indiana health care system suspends nearly 300 employees for refusing COVID vaccine

(The Center Square) – IU Health, the largest health care provider in Indiana, has announced it suspended close to 300 employees who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have not gotten an exemption. The provider specified Friday it was “approximately 280” individuals who were suspended on Wednesday. The suspension... Read more

Comments
avatar

Well these same health care workers have been taking care of the ill since China virus outbreak. Working in hospitals none the less. If they haven’t been infected yet, what makes the hospital think they will become infected? Personal choice should rule. Unless the government knows different at what we Americans are really up against but hiding the truth as always

42 likes 2 dislikes 13 replies

avatar

and nobody cared about health care workers helping out in the heat of first COVID Pandemic.all of sudden now big corporate America wants to make this an issue. can't people wake up and smell the roses and see how they are trying to divide us.

51 likes 1 dislike 6 replies

Indianapolis / thestatehousefile.com

New COVID-19 guidelines will attempt to slow delta’s surge

New COVID-19 guidelines will attempt to slow delta's surge

INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana hospitals are becoming increasingly overwhelmed by the surge of COVID-19 delta variant cases, moving the governor to release a new set of guidelines Wednesday. As of Sept. 1, there were 4,735 new COVID-19 cases in the state, a daily average of 4,192. Between Aug. 1 and Sept. 1, there... Read more

Comments
avatar

yes he needs to do more getting the shot isn't going to end this we haven't seen nothing yet this is the beginning they talk about get the vaccine what about those that got it and still dying from it they not looking at that or talking about it just as if you take the flu shot deep down we know and they know this virus isn't going anywhere how much vaccine they put out there they the one's that let this virus lose now they can't stop it but you can not stop what expose to happen look it in your Bible they calling it a virus Moses called it the plague and I'm not putting nothing in my body that theses people's made in just a couple of months the devil Water I will continue what I have been doing since this plague start quarantine myself and praying to my God and keeping my faith I don't care what anyone have to say about this post

8 likes 1 dislike 5 replies

avatar

I think the Democrats need to sit down and shut up and let the concervatives handle this they are the only reason Indiana isn't a disaster like all the Democrat ran cities and states

6 likes 3 dislikes 2 replies

Indianapolis / wthr.com

Yes, many Indianapolis-area hospitals have been turning away ambulances because their ERs and ICUs are too full

Yes, many Indianapolis-area hospitals have been turning away ambulances because their ERs and ICUs are too full

INDIANAPOLIS — A chart that is circulating widely on Facebook and other social media platforms this week allegedly shows “diversion information” for 13 Indianapolis-area hospitals. It claims almost of all them were diverting ambulances away from their emergency rooms and intensive care units Monday, Aug. 30, at 2:28 p.m. Multiple... Read more

Comments
avatar

why are all the hospitals so full all of a sudden ? surely still not covid

1 like 1 reply

avatar

We should stop treating the willfully unvaccinated, and the anti-maskers, in ICUs; stop treating ivermectin, hydoxychloroquine, and deliberate bleach overdoses in ERs. Send them home to recover, or die, surrounded by loving family and friends. Save the hospital beds for people who actually need them. Problem solved.

Indiana / youtube.com

Shortage of nurses becoming an issue in Indiana

Shortage of nurses becoming an issue in Indiana

Read more

Comments / 0

 

