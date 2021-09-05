What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Indianapolis

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Life in Indianapolis has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Indianapolis area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Indiana health care system suspends nearly 300 employees for refusing COVID vaccine (The Center Square) – IU Health, the largest health care provider in Indiana, has announced it suspended close to 300 employees who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have not gotten an exemption. The provider specified Friday it was “approximately 280” individuals who were suspended on Wednesday. The suspension... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

New COVID-19 guidelines will attempt to slow delta’s surge INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana hospitals are becoming increasingly overwhelmed by the surge of COVID-19 delta variant cases, moving the governor to release a new set of guidelines Wednesday. As of Sept. 1, there were 4,735 new COVID-19 cases in the state, a daily average of 4,192. Between Aug. 1 and Sept. 1, there... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Yes, many Indianapolis-area hospitals have been turning away ambulances because their ERs and ICUs are too full INDIANAPOLIS — A chart that is circulating widely on Facebook and other social media platforms this week allegedly shows “diversion information” for 13 Indianapolis-area hospitals. It claims almost of all them were diverting ambulances away from their emergency rooms and intensive care units Monday, Aug. 30, at 2:28 p.m. Multiple... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE