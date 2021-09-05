Jacksonville sports digest: Top stories today

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Jacksonville-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Northeast Florida Athlete of the Week: Episcopal's Lucrezia Gowdy Episcopal's Lucrezia Gowdy is the Times-Union's first Northeast Florida Athlete of the Week for high school sports in 2021-22. The freshman ran 19:02 in her first high school cross country race, leading all Jacksonville-area runners in the girls competition at last Friday's Cecil Field Summer Classic. Success on the road... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Now a double Olympic medalist, Eddy Alvarez enters stretch run with Jumbo Shrimp baseball Eddy Alvarez owns two Olympic silver medals. He's lined up against All-Stars in Major League Baseball. But as the Jumbo Shrimp infielder stood inside a third-base dugout in Jacksonville, his thoughts drifted toward a Tokyo elevator and a moment that reminded him that even an Olympic record-setter can feel star-struck. Read more

TOP VIEWED

News4Jax Super 6 volleyball: Dominant Ponte Vedra opens season in the top spot JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 high school volleyball poll will be published each Thursday during the regular season. Record are through Sept. 1 games. 1. Ponte Vedra (2-0, Class 6A) Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Episcopal. Why they’re here: The Sharks remain on another level. They’ve won 38 consecutive... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE