Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville sports digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Jacksonville News Alert
Jacksonville News Alert
 4 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Jacksonville-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Northeast Florida Athlete of the Week: Episcopal's Lucrezia Gowdy

Episcopal's Lucrezia Gowdy is the Times-Union's first Northeast Florida Athlete of the Week for high school sports in 2021-22. The freshman ran 19:02 in her first high school cross country race, leading all Jacksonville-area runners in the girls competition at last Friday's Cecil Field Summer Classic. Success on the road... Read more

Now a double Olympic medalist, Eddy Alvarez enters stretch run with Jumbo Shrimp baseball

Eddy Alvarez owns two Olympic silver medals. He's lined up against All-Stars in Major League Baseball. But as the Jumbo Shrimp infielder stood inside a third-base dugout in Jacksonville, his thoughts drifted toward a Tokyo elevator and a moment that reminded him that even an Olympic record-setter can feel star-struck. Read more

News4Jax Super 6 volleyball: Dominant Ponte Vedra opens season in the top spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 high school volleyball poll will be published each Thursday during the regular season. Record are through Sept. 1 games. 1. Ponte Vedra (2-0, Class 6A) Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Episcopal. Why they’re here: The Sharks remain on another level. They’ve won 38 consecutive... Read more

A rivalry renewed: The history behind the Maryland-West Virginia matchup

It was December of 2003 and Maryland football quarterback Scott McBrien found himself at a nearly empty restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida after practice. He was accompanied by wide receiver Steve Suter, wide receiver Jafar Williams and running back Bruce Perry, all integral parts of the 2003 Terps offense. In just... Read more

