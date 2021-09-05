Trending sports headlines in Louisville

(LOUISVILLE, KY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Louisville area.

U of L Men’s Soccer Takes Victory Against Evansville On Monday, August 30, Louisville men’s soccer team faced Evansville University at Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium. Louisville won with a final score of 2-1. With the lights finally shining again at the soccer stadium, the Cardinals took to the field for their home opener against the Purple Racers. The team dominated possession in the first half, and had multiple attempts on goal. Still, nothing resulted and both teams entered the second half tied. Read more

Knights welcome Colonials, Tigers for Bellarmine Invitational LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Bellarmine University volleyball will welcome George Washington University and Tennessee State University to campus on Friday and Saturday to take part in the Bellarmine Invitational, a round-robin event allowing each team to play a pair of matches. Bellarmine and George Washington will kick off the event on Friday... Read more

Honorary captains announced for Ole Miss-Louisville Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game Before Ole Miss and Louisville kick off on Monday night, each school is going to welcome back one of its all-time greats for the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. It was announced Thursday that former Rebels linebacker Patrick Willis and former Cardinals wide receiver Harry Douglas will be serving as the honorary captains for the season opener between the teams. Willis and Douglas will join the players at midfield for the pregame coin toss. Read more

