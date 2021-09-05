Your Memphis lifestyle news
Tennessee ranked #1 in country for COVID cases per capita, CDC says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee is ranked number one in the country for new COVID cases per capita, according to the CDC. It’s a dire statistic not even seen during the highest points of the pandemic. The state is averaging more than 7,000 new cases a day. 40 percent of those... Read more
I live in East Tennessee. I think Governor Lee is WRONG! If individual school systems feel they need mask mandates due to spikes in the Delta Variant of COVID19, I don't think he needs to tell parents their children don't need to wear masks if they don't want them to. The rate of new cases among school children too young to be vaccinated is soaring out of control. How poorly he handles COVID19 very well could affect his re-election chances. We'll see.
if we are number 1, then that makes us the highest naturally immune population also..way to go tennesee. herd immunity! almost like we had one giant chicken pox party.
Q&A – What is this weed? A – Carolina false dandelion
This is the Carolina false dandelion. It looks similar to the common dandelion. UT Extension Agent Chris Cooper says it is common in pastures and fields and sometimes gets into landscapes. It is a winter annual or biennial. It blooms in the spring and summer. Subscribe now to Family Plot for more gardening videos like these! https://youtube.com/c/FamilyPlot For even more information, go to https://www.familyplotgarden.com Read more
Police, first-responders die from COVID-19 as cases rise across the Mid-South
Wearing a mask and gloves at a scene is recommended for officers. Officers are also encouraged, but not required, to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more
rest in peace big Bobby. I played football with him at Southside high. Memphis tn...
Some companies are giving employees a mental health break
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This week, Nike closed its corporate offices to give employees a mental health break, and they’re not the only company giving their employees a break. McAlister’s Deli usually closes at 9:00 p.m, but they’re closing at 5:00 p.m. to give employees much-needed rest this week. It’s a move many hope other companies will follow. Read more