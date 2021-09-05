CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in El Paso

El Paso Dispatch
 4 days ago

(EL PASO, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in El Paso, from fashion updates to viral videos.

El Paso / klaq.com

Here’s Why to Buy at Your Own Risk From EP’s Empanada Hustler

Alright, now lately I have noticed a lot of pictures of a particular lady that is apparently scamming locals. Now I don't know who she is and have never seen her before, but never say never, right? Well, you know it is bad when not just one but many more locals seem to be talking about the same issue. Read more

Comments
avatar

Anyone who would buy food from a woman running around the street is nuts! Who knows what might be in them, or where and under what circumstances they were prepared? Ewwwww!

13 likes 4 dislikes 1 reply

avatar

So the breaking news is about a poor lady trying to make a living? Hey no one is forcing you to buy them.At least she isn’t begging for money but trying to sell you something 🙄

7 likes

El Paso / cbs4local.com

Mask mandate to be reinstated in El Paso on Saturday, residents weigh in

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — This Saturday El Pasoans will be required to mask up in all indoor places across the county. The City of El Paso took Governor Abbott to court over the right to enforce a mask mandate. The judge sided with the city giving the El Paso... Read more

Comments
avatar

awesome it is needed. Wearing a mask doesn't hurt anyone. If ya don't like it stay home.

3 likes 2 dislikes 2 replies

avatar

thanks to all the responsible people that have a common sense of wearing a simple mask 😷

4 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

El Paso / kisselpaso.com

El Paso Judge Says Yes To Masks And No To Governor Greg Abbott

You know how Texas Governor Greg Abbott hates masks and mask mandates? Well, after this afternoon's hearing about El Paso's wish to put a mandate into place, I'll be he doesn't like us that much either. This afternoon, El Paso judge Ruben Morales told Abbott's lawyer that he would not deny the City's application for a temporary injunction. Now, if you're like me, you probably need someone to draw you a picture after that last sentence. Read more

Comments
avatar

What part of the Supreme Court ruling that the governor’s mask mandate ban was legal don’t these small town local municipalities get?

1 like 1 reply

avatar

Wear a mask it doesn’t bother me and if you don’t then don’t. They already said that mask don’t help

1 reply

El Paso / cbs4local.com

YISD, SISD offering remote learning options for quarantined students

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Some El Paso school districts are making changes to help accommodate quarantined students a month into the new school year. When the school year first started, guidance from the Texas Education Administration stated that remote learning wasn’t an option. : El Paso school districts not... Read more

Comments
avatar

I don't agree, remedy will hurt in the long run. Just follow the protocols, wash her hand, wear a mask and more importantly pray for your Kids!!!!

avatar

Sis’s said my daughter would loose credit even tho she had a doctors note saying she was to be quarantined as a per caution and never once offer remote learning and I had to beg teachers for make up work and it was like pulling teeth most didnt even respond to request and I told them she can join on teams every day and even with learning disabilities they cared less now I’m seeing the do I don’t believe it made my family worry about her possible loss of school credit

Comments

 

