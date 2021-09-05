Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Sacramento

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(SACRAMENTO, CA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Sacramento area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Sacramento sports. For more stories from the Sacramento area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Los Angeles / wrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!

keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!

Sacramento / smcgaels.com

VB | Home Opener Among Two Matches on Tap for SMC

VB | Home Opener Among Two Matches on Tap for SMC

MORAGA, Calif. — After rumbling in the Rockies last weekend, and opening up with a perfect 3-0 mark, Saint Mary's Volleyball is ready to kick off the party inside University Credit Union Pavilion. Friday night, the Gaels host San Jose State on Friday night at 6:00 pm before heading out on the road for a quick local match against Sacramento State on Saturday night at 6:00 pm. Read more

Sacramento / sjsuspartans.com

Spartans Score Twice In Home Opener

Spartans Score Twice In Home Opener

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A dramatic comeback that saw both Willy Miranda and Omar Lemus score their second goals of the season ultimately fell short as San José State fell 3-2 to Sacramento State on Thursday night. For the second time in as many matches, a resilient Spartan side erased... Read more

San Jose / sjsuspartans.com

Volleyball Sweeps Hornets in Home Opener

Volleyball Sweeps Hornets in Home Opener

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Amethyst Harper made an impact in her Spartan Gym debut as she led all hitters with season-best 18 kills to help the San José State volleyball team to a 3-0 win over Sacramento State Thursday night. Harper hit .389 for the match as she recorded her 18 kills... Read more

