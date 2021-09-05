CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's hot: Top lifestyle news in San Diego

(SAN DIEGO, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in San Diego, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the San Diego area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Los Angeles / wrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

avatar

I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!

avatar

keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!

San Diego / nbclosangeles.com

Motherless Bear Cubs Now in San Diego Humane Society's Care

A pair of bear cubs that were determined to not have a mother are now in the care of the San Diego Humane Society’s (SDHS) Ramona Wildlife Center, where they will learn the necessary skills to survive on their own upon adulthood. The orphaned cubs, who are roughly about 6... Read more

San Diego / sandiegouniontribune.com

Opinion: Vaccine deniers put others in real danger so should be held accountable

Their choices don't just put themselves at risk. Read more

avatar

The vaccinated are actually the ones that are putting others at risk. They can carry as heavy a viral load as the unvaccinated and are more likely to not have symptoms. So they are walking around with the virus and not knowing it.

avatar

i am vaccinated. they was my choice and ONLY my choice. i, like the government, have no business telling anyone to take it. I also waited fot the J&J. the others v are way too risky in my book.risk/ reward. my10yr old absolutely will not be getting one for a few years. stay out of people's choices!

San Diego / 10news.com

Is the Moderna vaccine better than Pfizer's?

Several new studies suggest the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wanes less than the shot from Pfizer. Read more

avatar

The question should be - which is more poisonous then the other. They are all poison - NOT A VACCINE.

avatar

All healthcare workers in our area received the moderna shot, thankful for the science and scientists. 💉😷

