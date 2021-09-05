CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Columbus

Posted by 
Columbus News Alert
Columbus News Alert
 4 days ago

Columbus / 614now.com

Columbus rapper and producer opening new eatery FishBurger on southeast side

Just after Randy Keyes started selling hamburgers and fish sandwiches out of his Columbus home in early 2019, he was given a piece of advice that he can distinctly recall. “Somebody told me fried fish and hamburgers don’t go together,” he said with a laugh. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. But... Read more

Comments
avatar

Goodluck....remember advertised and keep your place clean and take pride in your food. as Gordon Ramsey said your only good as your last meal.

Ohio / iheart.com

Restaurant Serving 'Gigantic' Burger Has The Best Burger & Fries In Ohio

Can you guess which restaurant has the best burger and fries combo in Ohio? Read more

Comments
avatar

wish I was there right now, I'm starving and it looks so yummy, and I know what you'll have for dessert mmmm. God I Love and believe in you and your magic and I always have and always will thank you so very much for your cross I'm ready I see you can you see me

1 like 1 dislike 2 replies

avatar

The best burger is only best to the individual eating it and is not based solely on toppings. I worked a few years at an L & K restaurant years ago and most of you on here may not even know about that chain of businesses. I like mine a certain way and most others want what they want their burger. What I am reading in this article is all about the toppings and nothing about the burger, just saying.

2 likes 1 reply

Ohio / yourradioplace.com

Delta variant striking children, Ohio hospitals sounding the alarm

COLUMBUS, Ohio-The Ohio Hospital Association reports double-digit percentage increases in new COVID-19 cases requiring hospital treatment in every age group. The highest increase is among those under the age of 17, and reports say there has been a more than 68% increase in hospital admissions in that group over the last week, according to OHA. Read more

Comments
avatar

I seen the report of patients in Columbus hospital for covid last week 17 of adults and only 7 kids. Maybe someone needs to do better homework

10 likes 1 dislike 6 replies

avatar

This virus will continue spreading if people don't take the warnings serious. The vaccine is the best answer so far.

2 likes 1 dislike 4 replies

Columbus / abc6onyourside.com

Cedar Point joining King Island, other Cedar Fair parks in going cashless

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Cedar Point will join other Cedar Fair-owned parks in going cashless next year. Cedar Fair has been slowly moving parks towards cashless since earlier this year, starting with Worlds of Fun in Kansas City. Kings Island already went cashless in mid-July. Gary Rhodes, corporate director of... Read more

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

Community Policy