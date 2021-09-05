CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Lifestyle wrap: Tucson

Tucson Voice
Tucson Voice
 4 days ago

(TUCSON, AZ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Tucson, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Tucson area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Tucson / vice.com

An Anti-Masker Just Tried to Zip-Tie a School Principal Over COVID Rules

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. A renowned anti-masker attempted to zip tie the principal of a school in Tucson, Arizona on Thursday... Read more

avatar

people have become so full of themselves because of the anonymity of the internet and the ability to tell someone that they are whomever they want themselves to be and speak as if they are experts on topics they are not experts of. I've seen a few who have the audacity to debate the real experts and they are made to look like complete fools to anyone with any knowledge on the subject in question but in the mind of the Walter Mitty type...they are the expert and they won. that's what you call subscribing to your own bullshit. guy believes he really is a scientist. bet he didn't graduate high school. why he owns his own business.

25 likes 7 replies

avatar

if you don't follow the rules of the school your kid should not be allowed in that school district. private school you might be okay. anyone taking ties to take the prisoners should be never allowed near a school again. not to mention what kind of little b**** takes two other men with him to talk to a principal about a child

27 likes 1 dislike 6 replies

Tucson / kold.com

Missing Tucson dog finds his way back to old shelter kennel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -One Tucson pup had quite the adventure!. Pima Animal Care Center says “Mor’Du” was missing last week from Grant and Country Club, but he found his way back to PACC, a distance of almost eight miles. They say Thursday morning, Sept. 2, Mor’Du waited for... Read more

avatar

Not really a funny or feel good story. It actually begs more questions than answers. It sounds like the new "owners" we're not a good fit.

3 likes

avatar

There's a reason why he ran away from his current home and back to the shelter.

2 likes

Arizona / boston25news.com

One arrested after group reportedly threatens to zip-tie principal over Arizona COVID-19 protocols

TUCSON, Ariz. — At least one person has been arrested after a group of people drove to an elementary school in Arizona and allegedly threatened to make a citizen’s arrest over COVID-19 protocols. Earlier this week, an individual was asked to quarantine from Mesquite Elementary School after it was discovered... Read more

avatar

What has happened to American people! This “father should be arrested for threatening a public school principle. Someone should force him to learn how to have manners, and decency. I feel sorry for his kid, having to witness his despicable behavior.

14 likes 1 dislike 3 replies

avatar

how are students to learn respect for authority when their own parents cannot demonstrate respectful behavior. Good !! hope legal fees alone create enough consequences that he will learn from his experience

9 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

Tucson / tucson.com

Newly adopted doggy ditches new digs to return to Tucson shelter

Just days after being adopted, a dog who was rescued from a hoarding situation ran away from his new home, making a trek across Tucson that would take him back to the animal shelter. Mor’Du, a 5-year-old German shepherd mix, was one of several dogs that came to the Pima... Read more

avatar

I'm glad his safe. With her problems he didn't feel safe. Dogs sense tension and other emotions their caretake have, so they don't feel safe sort of list. He needs a more stable person to feel safe or with another dog as a companion.

2 likes 2 replies

avatar

I can patiently wait I've Broward and Maricopa what up Marana before except I was housed for free is that why cicid jeep ne free then ie e the covid shot already im code red out

With Tucson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy