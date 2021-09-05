Your Cleveland lifestyle news
Here are the 10 Ohio school districts with the most new COVID-19 cases
CLEVELAND, Ohio--The Cincinnati Public School district again reported the most new COVID-19 infections among Ohio school districts in the latest weekly report from the state’s Department of Health. The district reported 77 new infections among students and seven new infections among staff members, according to data released Thursday. The Wadsworth... Read more
the" vaccine" is what is causing this. too many sheeple getting themselves & their children vaxxed.
This virus is so terrifying. If my kids were still school -aged, they'd be homeschooled.Nobody understands the disease, the vaccine, or the cure.
Northeast Ohio school districts update mask guidelines for 2021-22 school year
Check our list frequently to see if your school district has updated their mask policy. Read more
you'd never know this was a red state. conservatives respect the constitution. people have freedom of choice. you wear a useless virtue signaling control mechanism on your face and I won't. its a cold virus with a 99.97% survival rate in America.
Everything they tell us constantly changes. You people that got vaccinated what good did it do. We are all being played.
Rough fish get a bad rap for family dinners: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The vast majority of Lake Erie fishermen target delectable walleye and yellow perch for their traditional family fish frys, and for good reason. Their fillets are so good that if you’re checking them out at the grocery store, they’re among the most expensive for a dinner of freshwater fish. Read more
Chicken livers raw not rinsed, are great bait for fishing 🎣 but tie them up in some very fine nylon netting sheer, wrap it tight at the top and weave in on your 🪝, works perfectly. I miss fishing so much, enjoy my friends !! My buddy CM taught me this one.
Discolored water alert: Cleveland Water warning east side customers
Northeast Ohio residents are encouraged to check their water flow. Read more
sooooo.... Don't wash clothes. But yes, you can drink it with out filter or boiling. Lets not even talk about bathing🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 Yea that's a hard pass for me.
