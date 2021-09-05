CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Your Cleveland lifestyle news

Posted by 
Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 4 days ago

(CLEVELAND, OH) Life in Cleveland has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Ohio / cleveland.com

Here are the 10 Ohio school districts with the most new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio--The Cincinnati Public School district again reported the most new COVID-19 infections among Ohio school districts in the latest weekly report from the state’s Department of Health. The district reported 77 new infections among students and seven new infections among staff members, according to data released Thursday. The Wadsworth... Read more

avatar

the" vaccine" is what is causing this. too many sheeple getting themselves & their children vaxxed.

22 likes 7 dislikes 12 replies

avatar

This virus is so terrifying. If my kids were still school -aged, they'd be homeschooled.Nobody understands the disease, the vaccine, or the cure.

3 likes 1 reply

Ohio / wkyc.com

Northeast Ohio school districts update mask guidelines for 2021-22 school year

Check our list frequently to see if your school district has updated their mask policy. Read more

avatar

you'd never know this was a red state. conservatives respect the constitution. people have freedom of choice. you wear a useless virtue signaling control mechanism on your face and I won't. its a cold virus with a 99.97% survival rate in America.

12 likes 4 dislikes 13 replies

avatar

Everything they tell us constantly changes. You people that got vaccinated what good did it do. We are all being played.

5 likes

Ohio / cleveland.com

Rough fish get a bad rap for family dinners: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The vast majority of Lake Erie fishermen target delectable walleye and yellow perch for their traditional family fish frys, and for good reason. Their fillets are so good that if you’re checking them out at the grocery store, they’re among the most expensive for a dinner of freshwater fish. Read more

avatar

Chicken livers raw not rinsed, are great bait for fishing 🎣 but tie them up in some very fine nylon netting sheer, wrap it tight at the top and weave in on your 🪝, works perfectly. I miss fishing so much, enjoy my friends !! My buddy CM taught me this one.

2 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

Cleveland / wkyc.com

Discolored water alert: Cleveland Water warning east side customers

Northeast Ohio residents are encouraged to check their water flow. Read more

avatar

sooooo.... Don't wash clothes. But yes, you can drink it with out filter or boiling. Lets not even talk about bathing🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 Yea that's a hard pass for me.

2 likes

