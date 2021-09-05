CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

The lineup: Sports news in Milwaukee

Posted by 
Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 4 days ago

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Milwaukee area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Milwaukee sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Milwaukee / reviewingthebrew.com

Milwaukee Brewers fans need this Brandon Woodruff t-shirt

Milwaukee Brewers fans need this Brandon Woodruff t-shirt

Those aren’t boos. Milwaukee Brewers fans are cheering ‘WOOOO’ when Brandon Woodruff is on the mound. Join in with this new shirt. The Milwaukee Brewers have won four-straight games – and they’re working on a sweep of the Giants. They’re one of the hottest teams in baseball – and they’ve got a new chant for co-ace Brandon Woodruff. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Milwaukee / depaulbluedemons.com

Blue Demons Held off by Panthers in Milwaukee

Blue Demons Held off by Panthers in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - DePaul women's soccer could not find the back of the net in a road affair versus Milwaukee on Thursday night, falling 1-0. The Blue Demons (2-2) were stifled by the Panthers (4-0) defense that has yet to allow a goal through four matches this fall. The match... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Milwaukee / youtube.com

Ejection 159 - Ted Barrett Ejects Craig Counsell After Stu Scheurwater's HR Call is Changed to Foul

Ejection 159 - Ted Barrett Ejects Craig Counsell After Stu Scheurwater's HR Call is Changed to Foul

3B Umpire and Crew Chief Ted Barrett ejected Brewers manager Craig Counsell in San Francisco after umpires consulted and Stu Scheurwater reversed his fair/home run to a foul ball. Report: https://www.closecallsports.com/2021/09/mlb-ejection-159-ted-barrett-1-craig.html Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Milwaukee / youtube.com

klkn1-Thu_Sep_02_22_00 - selection

klkn1-Thu_Sep_02_22_00 - selection

Saltdogs fall to Milkmen in series finale Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee, WI
288
Followers
464
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Milwaukee Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Sporting News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy