CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Miami

Posted by 
Miami News Alert
Miami News Alert
 4 days ago

(MIAMI, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Florida / apnews.com

Florida grapples with COVID-19′s deadliest phase yet

Florida grapples with COVID-19′s deadliest phase yet

MIAMI (AP) — Funeral director Wayne Bright has seen grief piled upon grief during the latest COVID-19 surge. A woman died of the virus, and as her family was planning the funeral, her mother was also struck down. An aunt took over arrangements for the double funeral, only to die of COVID-19 herself two weeks afterward. Read more

Comments
avatar

I guess it depends on what political leaning the writer has. We are safe here in Florida and these stories, I’m afraid, from the Left are afraid of Florida and want us to go Blue. ha ha, not Florida!

86 likes 26 dislikes 43 replies

avatar

Lets see, in the past two weeks we had a NASCAR race and UCF football game. Masks were optional and social distancing was no where in sight. Looks like we aren't working very hard to slow down the virus, but that is Florida for you. Until the judge stated that school districts could mandate the wearing of masks, the schools followed DeSantis super spreader. philosophy. Many of our students tested positive within the first week of school. DeSantis is pushing Regeneron once adults contact the virus. He believes personal immunity is better then vaccines but no one knows how long that immunity lasts. Really hasn't gotten a grip on the pandemic after a year. The elderly are getting reinfected due to caregivers not being vaccinated. Maybe its time to start listening to the experts rather then politicians.

43 likes 13 dislikes 37 replies

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Miami / cbslocal.com

‘Nope, Not Going Back!’ 7 Out Of 10 Working Remotely Say They’d Rather Quit Than Go Back To The Office

‘Nope, Not Going Back!’ 7 Out Of 10 Working Remotely Say They’d Rather Quit Than Go Back To The Office

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus pandemic has made it possible for millions of employees to work remotely for the first time in their lives and now most are saying they don’t want to go back to the old way of doing things. But as the pandemic winds down and hospitalizations decrease, it is getting down to decision day for those working remotely and their employers, who might want them back in the office. “Over 70% of workers under 40 said they would leave their job instead of going back,” said Evan Hock co-founder of MakeMyMove. That’s from a survey commissioned by MakeMyMove, a... Read more

Comments
avatar

Good for them... working remotely protecting themselves and their family... and living a life of freedom.. with much less stress involved.. younger workers are sizing down... living in smaller houses.. cutting their expenses.. driving new less expensive cars... and so on... life is short enjoy it...

13 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply

avatar

This has got to be Old News. where is the virus winding down? There are thousands of people in the hospital mostly young adults and children.

14 likes 4 dislikes

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Miami / cbslocal.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Appeals Judge’s Ruling Reversing Executive Order On Masks

Gov. Ron DeSantis Appeals Judge’s Ruling Reversing Executive Order On Masks

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge’s ruling that stopped him from blocking mask mandates imposed by local school districts. To combat the spread of COVID in their classrooms, Miami-Dade and Broward are among the counties that defied the governor’s order. The governor wants the appeals court to reverse last week’s decision, which said DeSantis exceeded his authority by trying to prevent school boards from requiring kids to wear masks at school. Governor DeSantis is now withholding the salaries of school board members in counties that are not going along with his order. Desantis says parents should have the option of not allowing their kids to wear masks at school. Read more

Comments
avatar

Proven…masks are ineffective….social distance, homeschool, virtual setting can stop spread. Parents unwilling to have kids at home! Check data and compare from states who mandate masks in a few months….the numbers will still rise exponentially.

3 likes 1 dislike

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Florida / cbslocal.com

Miami-Dade Public Schools Has 350,000 Students, Only 58 Have Requested Medical Opt-Out Requests For Masks

Miami-Dade Public Schools Has 350,000 Students, Only 58 Have Requested Medical Opt-Out Requests For Masks

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County Public School District, the largest district in the state of Florida and fourth largest in the nation, has less than 60 medical opt-out requests from parents regarding a mask mandate in school. According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials, they have received about 58 medical opt-out requests, out of approximately 350,000 students. “Modifications to their learning environments are being made to best suit the needs of the students,” said the statement emailed to CBSMiami.com. Miami-Dade is one of nearly a dozen schools district in Florida, that requires all students to wear masks unless they had a medical... Read more

Comments
avatar

why haven't they reported how many children and teachers have gotten COVID in the past 2 weeks? I know plenty of schools in Dade that have cases and no one is talking about it. mask are not the answer.

1 like 1 dislike

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Miami News Alert

Miami News Alert

Miami, FL
209
Followers
471
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Miami News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy