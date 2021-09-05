What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Miami

(MIAMI, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Florida grapples with COVID-19′s deadliest phase yet MIAMI (AP) — Funeral director Wayne Bright has seen grief piled upon grief during the latest COVID-19 surge. A woman died of the virus, and as her family was planning the funeral, her mother was also struck down. An aunt took over arrangements for the double funeral, only to die of COVID-19 herself two weeks afterward. Read more

‘Nope, Not Going Back!’ 7 Out Of 10 Working Remotely Say They’d Rather Quit Than Go Back To The Office MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus pandemic has made it possible for millions of employees to work remotely for the first time in their lives and now most are saying they don’t want to go back to the old way of doing things. But as the pandemic winds down and hospitalizations decrease, it is getting down to decision day for those working remotely and their employers, who might want them back in the office. “Over 70% of workers under 40 said they would leave their job instead of going back,” said Evan Hock co-founder of MakeMyMove. That’s from a survey commissioned by MakeMyMove, a... Read more

Gov. Ron DeSantis Appeals Judge’s Ruling Reversing Executive Order On Masks MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge’s ruling that stopped him from blocking mask mandates imposed by local school districts. To combat the spread of COVID in their classrooms, Miami-Dade and Broward are among the counties that defied the governor’s order. The governor wants the appeals court to reverse last week’s decision, which said DeSantis exceeded his authority by trying to prevent school boards from requiring kids to wear masks at school. Governor DeSantis is now withholding the salaries of school board members in counties that are not going along with his order. Desantis says parents should have the option of not allowing their kids to wear masks at school. Read more

