What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Miami

Florida grapples with COVID-19′s deadliest phase yet
MIAMI (AP) — Funeral director Wayne Bright has seen grief piled upon grief during the latest COVID-19 surge. A woman died of the virus, and as her family was planning the funeral, her mother was also struck down. An aunt took over arrangements for the double funeral, only to die of COVID-19 herself two weeks afterward. Read more
I guess it depends on what political leaning the writer has. We are safe here in Florida and these stories, I’m afraid, from the Left are afraid of Florida and want us to go Blue. ha ha, not Florida!
Lets see, in the past two weeks we had a NASCAR race and UCF football game. Masks were optional and social distancing was no where in sight. Looks like we aren't working very hard to slow down the virus, but that is Florida for you. Until the judge stated that school districts could mandate the wearing of masks, the schools followed DeSantis super spreader. philosophy. Many of our students tested positive within the first week of school. DeSantis is pushing Regeneron once adults contact the virus. He believes personal immunity is better then vaccines but no one knows how long that immunity lasts. Really hasn't gotten a grip on the pandemic after a year. The elderly are getting reinfected due to caregivers not being vaccinated. Maybe its time to start listening to the experts rather then politicians.
‘Nope, Not Going Back!’ 7 Out Of 10 Working Remotely Say They’d Rather Quit Than Go Back To The Office
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus pandemic has made it possible for millions of employees to work remotely for the first time in their lives and now most are saying they don’t want to go back to the old way of doing things. But as the pandemic winds down and hospitalizations decrease, it is getting down to decision day for those working remotely and their employers, who might want them back in the office. “Over 70% of workers under 40 said they would leave their job instead of going back,” said Evan Hock co-founder of MakeMyMove. That’s from a survey commissioned by MakeMyMove, a... Read more
Good for them... working remotely protecting themselves and their family... and living a life of freedom.. with much less stress involved.. younger workers are sizing down... living in smaller houses.. cutting their expenses.. driving new less expensive cars... and so on... life is short enjoy it...
This has got to be Old News. where is the virus winding down? There are thousands of people in the hospital mostly young adults and children.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Appeals Judge’s Ruling Reversing Executive Order On Masks
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge’s ruling that stopped him from blocking mask mandates imposed by local school districts. To combat the spread of COVID in their classrooms, Miami-Dade and Broward are among the counties that defied the governor’s order. The governor wants the appeals court to reverse last week’s decision, which said DeSantis exceeded his authority by trying to prevent school boards from requiring kids to wear masks at school. Governor DeSantis is now withholding the salaries of school board members in counties that are not going along with his order. Desantis says parents should have the option of not allowing their kids to wear masks at school. Read more
Proven…masks are ineffective….social distance, homeschool, virtual setting can stop spread. Parents unwilling to have kids at home! Check data and compare from states who mandate masks in a few months….the numbers will still rise exponentially.
Miami-Dade Public Schools Has 350,000 Students, Only 58 Have Requested Medical Opt-Out Requests For Masks
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County Public School District, the largest district in the state of Florida and fourth largest in the nation, has less than 60 medical opt-out requests from parents regarding a mask mandate in school. According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials, they have received about 58 medical opt-out requests, out of approximately 350,000 students. “Modifications to their learning environments are being made to best suit the needs of the students,” said the statement emailed to CBSMiami.com. Miami-Dade is one of nearly a dozen schools district in Florida, that requires all students to wear masks unless they had a medical... Read more
why haven't they reported how many children and teachers have gotten COVID in the past 2 weeks? I know plenty of schools in Dade that have cases and no one is talking about it. mask are not the answer.
