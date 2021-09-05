Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in St. Louis
This Missouri Restaurant Has The Best Burger & Fry Combo In The Whole State
LoveFood released a list of the best mouth-watering burger and fries in each state. Read more
Never heard of them. Not risking my life for a cheeseburger by going to the murder capital of the country. lol
The White Grill in Nevada, Missouri has the best hamburgers and susie 's you ever had. Try them sometime. Grilled onions on them also.
Smoki O’s throwing farewell party after closing doors due to pandemic
ST. LOUIS– Downtown barbeque joint Smoki O’s closed its doors a few days ago but you can get their famous smoked snoot one more time this weekend at a farewell celebration. Earline and Otis Walker have been serving up the smoked snoot and barbeque for nearly 25 years. The Walkers... Read more
Earline and Otis,,So sorry to learn of your closure. But as we all know, when one door closes, GOD OPENS ANOTHER! Homer Robinson
I had the pleasure of working with Otis, McDonnell Douglas/Boeing/GKN & I have to say he's a great guy, best of luck buddy. Amy
St. Louis Standards: Federhofer's Bakery Is a Sign of All Times
St. Louis Standards is a weekly column dedicated to the people, places and dishes that make our food scene what it is. Cheryl Federhofer smiles when she recalls the hoopla she caused when she had to have her bakery's iconic sign repaired a few years ago. For more than six... Read more
My grandmother was a loyal customer going all the way back to when it was Mueller's until her death in 2016. Always loved the treats that she had from there.
With Missouri schools in session, doctors fear new wave of COVID-19 cases among kids
Statistics from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force show 31 patients age 18 or younger hospitalized — the most since the pandemic began Read more
We have a flu vaccine for 78 years yet we still have the flu .. are you awake yetThe average age of death from Covid is 78.6... But please, keep drinking the Koolaid...
