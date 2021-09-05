Trending local sports in Orlando

(ORLANDO, FL) Orlando-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Ali Krieger Named to NWSL August Team of the Month CHICAGO (September 2, 2021) - The National Women's Soccer League announced today the eleven players named to the Team of the Month for the month of August by the NWSL Media Association. Headlined by August Player of the Month Megan Rapinoe, six of the league's 10 clubs are represented, including three players from the North Carolina Courage, two players from NJ/NY Gotham FC, OL Reign and Portland Thorns FC, and one player from the Orlando Pride and Racing Louisville FC.

How to Watch Boise State vs Central Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time After a disappointing 2020 season, Central Florida welcomes Gus Malzahn to the Bounce House in an opening week matchup against Boise State in a nationally televised game. Picked to finish second in the American Athletic Conference behind Cincinnati, UCF returns eight starters including quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who threw for 32 touchdowns and 3570 yards in just 10 games last season.

Live coverage from Orlando: Boise State-UCF in a weather delay ORLANDO, Fla. — Boise State's season opener at UCF Thursday night likely won't start until at least 7 p.m. MT due to severe weather in the area. Two different delays prior to kick off have put things on hold due to lightning and storms around the Bounce House, but both teams are confident the game will happen at some point.

