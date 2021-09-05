Trending local sports in Orlando

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

(ORLANDO, FL) Orlando-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Orlando / orlandocitysc.com

Ali Krieger Named to NWSL August Team of the Month

Ali Krieger Named to NWSL August Team of the Month

CHICAGO (September 2, 2021) - The National Women’s Soccer League announced today the eleven players named to the Team of the Month for the month of August by the NWSL Media Association. Headlined by August Player of the Month Megan Rapinoe, six of the league’s 10 clubs are represented, including three players from the North Carolina Courage, two players from NJ/NY Gotham FC, OL Reign and Portland Thorns FC, and one player from the Orlando Pride and Racing Louisville FC. Read more

Florida / si.com

How to Watch Boise State vs Central Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

How to Watch Boise State vs Central Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After a disappointing 2020 season, Central Florida welcomes Gus Malzahn to the Bounce House in an opening week matchup against Boise State in a nationally televised game. Picked to finish second in the American Athletic Conference behind Cincinnati, UCF returns eight starters including quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who threw for 32 touchdowns and 3570 yards in just 10 games last season. Read more

Orlando / timesherald.com

Live coverage from Orlando: Boise State-UCF in a weather delay

Live coverage from Orlando: Boise State-UCF in a weather delay

ORLANDO, Fla. — Boise State's season opener at UCF Thursday night likely won't start until at least 7 p.m. MT due to severe weather in the area. Two different delays prior to kick off have put things on hold due to lightning and storms around the Bounce House, but both teams are confident the game will happen at some point. Read more

Orlando / ttownmedia.com

LIVE from Orlando: UCF leads Boise State 30-24 in the fourth quarter

LIVE from Orlando: UCF leads Boise State 30-24 in the fourth quarter

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Boise State football team started fast, but the hosts have mounted a comeback. After going up 21-0, the Broncos trail UCF 30-24 early in the fourth quarter. The game was delayed more than two hours due to severe storms. Boise State took an early 7-0 lead... Read more

With Orlando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

