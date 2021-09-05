CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Top San Antonio sports news

Posted by 
San Antonio News Alert
San Antonio News Alert
 4 days ago

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) San Antonio sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in San Antonio sports. For more stories from the San Antonio area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

San Antonio / chatsports.com

Cason Wallace's HS head coach, Kevin Lawson, talks UK and recruitment

Cason Wallace's HS head coach, Kevin Lawson, talks UK and recruitment

Cason Wallace released an updated version of his top four potential college choices on Wednesday, and to no one’s surprise, the Kentucky Wildcats still made the cut. Tennessee and Texas were the two other constants, although the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) was added into the mix. Wallace’s... Read more

San Antonio / chatsports.com

UTSA set for Ole Miss Invitational this weekend

UTSA set for Ole Miss Invitational this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA volleyball team travels to Oxford, Miss. Sept 3-4 for the Ole Miss Invitational. The Roadrunners fill face Ole Miss and Northwestern State on Friday and Coastal Carolina on Saturday. Scouting UTSA. UTSA comes into the weekend 0-2 after facing No. 20 San Diego and No.... Read more

San Antonio / hccommunityjournal.com

Tivy Tennis dominates SA Veterans Memorial

Tivy Tennis dominates SA Veterans Memorial

Tivy team tennis won all but one match against San Antonio Veterans Memorial on Tuesday at Tivy High School's courts and ran its District 26-5A record to 2-1 (6-5 overall) in the process. Boys’ doubles winners were teams consisting of Ernest Chedzoy-Braden Stehling, Evan Salinas-Aiden Cheney and Luke Green-Micah Garrett. Read more

San Antonio / youtube.com

Illini Volleyball | #TBT 2011 NCAA Run

Illini Volleyball | #TBT 2011 NCAA Run

Throwback Thursday to the 2011 team's historic run to the program's first-ever NCAA National Championship Match appearance. Read more

San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio, TX
With San Antonio News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

