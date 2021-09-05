Top San Antonio sports news

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) San Antonio sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Cason Wallace's HS head coach, Kevin Lawson, talks UK and recruitment Cason Wallace released an updated version of his top four potential college choices on Wednesday, and to no one’s surprise, the Kentucky Wildcats still made the cut. Tennessee and Texas were the two other constants, although the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) was added into the mix. Wallace’s... Read more

UTSA set for Ole Miss Invitational this weekend SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA volleyball team travels to Oxford, Miss. Sept 3-4 for the Ole Miss Invitational. The Roadrunners fill face Ole Miss and Northwestern State on Friday and Coastal Carolina on Saturday. Scouting UTSA. UTSA comes into the weekend 0-2 after facing No. 20 San Diego and No.... Read more

Tivy Tennis dominates SA Veterans Memorial Tivy team tennis won all but one match against San Antonio Veterans Memorial on Tuesday at Tivy High School's courts and ran its District 26-5A record to 2-1 (6-5 overall) in the process. Boys’ doubles winners were teams consisting of Ernest Chedzoy-Braden Stehling, Evan Salinas-Aiden Cheney and Luke Green-Micah Garrett. Read more

