What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Las Vegas
(LAS VEGAS, NV) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Las Vegas, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Longtime Channel 8 anchor Gary Waddell dies from heart attack while being treated for COVID-19
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Gary Waddell was a fixture on Las Vegas television for more than three decades, most of those years as the main anchor on KLAS-TV, Channel 8’s evening newscasts. Waddell, who was 77, died Thursday night at St. Rose Dominican Hospital’s Siena Campus. “He was the longest-serving... Read more
Omygoodness a hard one to swallow I'd been watching him many years My deepest condolences may he Rest in peace
R.I.P. He just retired ..what 6 years ago or so. wow..my heart is broken, I enjoyed and loved to watch him since been airing 5he news here in vegas. I met him when I was younger at the original Las Vegas High School..when he was doing a career day...my condolences to his family!
Las Vegas Elementary Teacher Tapes Mask to 4th Graders Face
A mother of a 9-year-old student at Carolyn S Reedom Elementary School in Las Vegas contacted us earlier this week with a horrific story of how kids were being humiliated by their teacher who was upset when they didn’t wear their masks properly. To teach them a lesson, she began taping their masks to their face to humiliate them in front of the class. Read more
should be fired they are not allowed to touch a student unless they were choking or give CPR. I would press charges for assault and touching a minor student.
I have always said there are two sides to every story. I didn’t read the teachers side, but during this pandemic I do Believe Everyone should be wearing a mask. Especially at the schools if you want them to stay open. All students and teachers. All you parents out there need to tell your kids how important it is to keep it on at all times. You shouldn’t want your kids at risk. Sounds like she is trying to protect her class. Let’s hear her side before you decide she should be fired.
Sisolak extends mask opt-out option to conventions in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed an emergency directive that allows large conventions to ditch masks if all attendees are vaccinated for COVID-19. The governor's office said the new directive expands mask exceptions for large indoor events to include conventions in counties with "substantial" or "high" transmission rates if all attendees are vaccinated. Read more
all the BIG money conventions are going elsewhere.....like the PBR tour said last week "🖕.... we're going to Texas!"
As long as you’re spending money we don’t care if you live or die ..seems right
Local mother loses two children to COVID-19
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Jaime Patrick is imploring everyone to get vaccinated after going through the heartbreak of losing two children to COVID-19. The North Las Vegas mother said she never imagined she would say goodbye to both children within a month of each other. “It just seems so unfair,”... Read more
Stop being stupid. While your children were growing up did you make an effort to make sure you gave them what they needed health wise such as vitamins and minerals to build up their immune systems instead of fancy clothing and expensive foot wear and staying out if fast food everyday? no shot in the world will replace common sense.
American Marxist Propaganda Article!!!! look it up!!!! Mar 8, 2021About 78% of people who have been hospitalized, needed a ventilator or died from Covid-19 have been overweight or obese, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new study
