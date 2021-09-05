CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Las Vegas

Posted by 
Las Vegas News Beat
Las Vegas News Beat
 4 days ago

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Las Vegas, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Las Vegas / 8newsnow.com

Longtime Channel 8 anchor Gary Waddell dies from heart attack while being treated for COVID-19

Longtime Channel 8 anchor Gary Waddell dies from heart attack while being treated for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Gary Waddell was a fixture on Las Vegas television for more than three decades, most of those years as the main anchor on KLAS-TV, Channel 8’s evening newscasts. Waddell, who was 77, died Thursday night at St. Rose Dominican Hospital’s Siena Campus. “He was the longest-serving... Read more

Comments
avatar

Omygoodness a hard one to swallow I'd been watching him many years My deepest condolences may he Rest in peace

22 likes

avatar

R.I.P. He just retired ..what 6 years ago or so. wow..my heart is broken, I enjoyed and loved to watch him since been airing 5he news here in vegas. I met him when I was younger at the original Las Vegas High School..when he was doing a career day...my condolences to his family!

7 likes 4 replies

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Las Vegas / networkinvegas.com

Las Vegas Elementary Teacher Tapes Mask to 4th Graders Face

Las Vegas Elementary Teacher Tapes Mask to 4th Graders Face

A mother of a 9-year-old student at Carolyn S Reedom Elementary School in Las Vegas contacted us earlier this week with a horrific story of how kids were being humiliated by their teacher who was upset when they didn’t wear their masks properly. To teach them a lesson, she began taping their masks to their face to humiliate them in front of the class. Read more

Comments
avatar

should be fired they are not allowed to touch a student unless they were choking or give CPR. I would press charges for assault and touching a minor student.

17 likes 3 dislikes

avatar

I have always said there are two sides to every story. I didn’t read the teachers side, but during this pandemic I do Believe Everyone should be wearing a mask. Especially at the schools if you want them to stay open. All students and teachers. All you parents out there need to tell your kids how important it is to keep it on at all times. You shouldn’t want your kids at risk. Sounds like she is trying to protect her class. Let’s hear her side before you decide she should be fired.

2 likes 2 replies

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Nevada / news3lv.com

Sisolak extends mask opt-out option to conventions in Nevada

Sisolak extends mask opt-out option to conventions in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed an emergency directive that allows large conventions to ditch masks if all attendees are vaccinated for COVID-19. The governor's office said the new directive expands mask exceptions for large indoor events to include conventions in counties with "substantial" or "high" transmission rates if all attendees are vaccinated. Read more

Comments
avatar

all the BIG money conventions are going elsewhere.....like the PBR tour said last week "🖕.... we're going to Texas!"

11 likes 1 dislike 12 replies

avatar

As long as you’re spending money we don’t care if you live or die ..seems right

7 likes 9 replies

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Las Vegas / 8newsnow.com

Local mother loses two children to COVID-19

Local mother loses two children to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Jaime Patrick is imploring everyone to get vaccinated after going through the heartbreak of losing two children to COVID-19. The North Las Vegas mother said she never imagined she would say goodbye to both children within a month of each other. “It just seems so unfair,”... Read more

Comments
avatar

Stop being stupid. While your children were growing up did you make an effort to make sure you gave them what they needed health wise such as vitamins and minerals to build up their immune systems instead of fancy clothing and expensive foot wear and staying out if fast food everyday? no shot in the world will replace common sense.

8 likes 2 dislikes 2 replies

avatar

American Marxist Propaganda Article!!!! look it up!!!! Mar 8, 2021About 78% of people who have been hospitalized, needed a ventilator or died from Covid-19 have been overweight or obese, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new study

3 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas, NV
761
Followers
447
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

With Las Vegas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disclaimer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Warning signs abound in Las Vegas economy

In terms of welcoming tourists, Las Vegas is in the midst of fully bouncing back from the coronavirus pandemic. In economic terms, Las Vegas faces a road fraught with concern. For the second consecutive month, Las Vegas has the highest unemployment rate, 9.4 percent in July, among major metropolitan areas. That’s a significant drop from February 2020, when there were 1.14 million people employed in Las Vegas metro area. The unemployment rate was a microscopic 3.6 percent. In July, the number employed was just 1.06 million. That’s a difference of 80,000 people. The number of unemployed currently sits at 109,000.
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

Las Vegas home prices take rare pause in red-hot market

Halting a recent trend, the price of an existing home in Southern Nevada held steady in August, according to the Las Vegas Realtors trade organization. The median price for a home came in at $405,000 in August, according to the group, the same figure as July. The figure remains an...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

House flippers buying more homes in Las Vegas, across US

Southern Nevada has seen “iBuyers” grab a bigger chunk of the market in recent months amid a broader surge of investors snapping up homes, a new report shows. U.S. real estate firms that ventured here and elsewhere in recent years to flip houses purchased 532 homes in the Las Vegas area in the second quarter, up from 296 in the first quarter, according to listing site Zillow, itself one of the buyers.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Costcos swamped as Las Vegans seek cheaper gas

Long lines are being reported at Costco stores in Las Vegas and Southern California as people seek cheaper gasoline. Some social media posts say gas is being sold for $3.49 a gallon compared to $4 or higher at other outlets. Most Costco and Sam’s Club stores in the Las Vegas...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Las Vegas received $130M in pandemic aid, but requests surpass $2B

Las Vegas received more than $2 billion in requests for American Rescue Plan funds, far exceeding the $130 million in federal pandemic aid allocated to the city to distribute to the community. The wide disparity between the demand and available resources underscores that community needs remain sky high nearly two...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Las Vegas house prices cool off during record-breaking run

Southern Nevada’s escalating home prices took a breather in August as a monthslong streak of record-breaking property values took “a momentary pause,” a new report says. The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes — the bulk of the market — was $405,000 last month, unchanged from the record high set in July but up 20.9 percent from August of last year, trade association Las Vegas Realtors reported.
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Freed's Bakery in Las Vegas creates world's first NFT wedding cake

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Freed's Bakery has taken its creativity to a digital level with the production of the world's first non-fungible token (NFT) wedding cake. The popular family-owned establishment of over 60 years has designed the NFT, which is a token that can be used to represent ownership of a unique item. It displays a handcrafted and digitized Freed's Bakery spinning wedding cake gif.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Guest at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hits $1M jackpot

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A guest at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas had a lucky start to their Labor Day, winning $1,000,000 on a dealt monster on Monday, Sept. 6. This win sets the record for the largest non-wide area progressive jackpot ever hit at the resort. Congrats to the...
Arizona StateABC 15 News

Option of running I-11 through Lake Mead area off the table

LAS VEGAS — One of the options for building out Interstate 11 is now off the table. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the option of running I-11 through the Lake Mead area near the Arizona state line was removed for numerous reasons, such as the potential impact on sensitive environmental resources and protected areas.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Bay Area News Alert

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Life in San Francisco has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Las Vegas, NVthenevadaindependent.com

After COVID slowdown, Las Vegas sees post-shutdown wedding ‘boom’

In a small, storefront chapel in downtown Las Vegas, Renato Garcia is surrounded by mask-wearing loved ones snapping cellphone photos, awaiting the person he is about to marry. Janae Frazier, wearing a floor-length gown and a crown of sunflowers, meets Garcia at the front of the chapel. After exchanging vows,...
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Guest at Las Vegas Strip resort wins $1 million on Labor Day

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Someone started their Labor Day with a little extra luck. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announced a guest won $1 million on a video poker machine on Sept. 6. A spokesperson for the resort said it sets the record for the largest non-wide area progressive jackpot ever hit at the resort.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Las Vegas dental surgeon offering free mouth makeover

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For the third year in a row, oral surgeons from Canyon Oral & Facial Surgery are offering a free dental makeover for someone with extremely poor teeth. The life-changing procedure, typically costing approximately $50,000, will be given to one deserving resident completely free of charge. Residents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy