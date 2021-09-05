What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Las Vegas

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Las Vegas, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Longtime Channel 8 anchor Gary Waddell dies from heart attack while being treated for COVID-19 LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Gary Waddell was a fixture on Las Vegas television for more than three decades, most of those years as the main anchor on KLAS-TV, Channel 8’s evening newscasts. Waddell, who was 77, died Thursday night at St. Rose Dominican Hospital’s Siena Campus. “He was the longest-serving... Read more

Las Vegas Elementary Teacher Tapes Mask to 4th Graders Face A mother of a 9-year-old student at Carolyn S Reedom Elementary School in Las Vegas contacted us earlier this week with a horrific story of how kids were being humiliated by their teacher who was upset when they didn’t wear their masks properly. To teach them a lesson, she began taping their masks to their face to humiliate them in front of the class. Read more

Sisolak extends mask opt-out option to conventions in Nevada LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed an emergency directive that allows large conventions to ditch masks if all attendees are vaccinated for COVID-19. The governor's office said the new directive expands mask exceptions for large indoor events to include conventions in counties with "substantial" or "high" transmission rates if all attendees are vaccinated. Read more

