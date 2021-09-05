Your Denver lifestyle news
(DENVER, CO) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
COVID-19 outbreak in Denver school forces remote learning until Sept. 13
9Wants to Know learned Oakland Elementary has staff, students test for COVID-19 and exposed enough staff to move to remote learning during the quarantine. Read more
TOLD YOU THE WEEE! LITTLES HAVE IT AND IS A CARRIER TO THOSE THAT DON'T FEAL LIKE THE VACC, IS WORTH GETTING IT, NOW WONDER THAT SNIFFLE 🤧 OR HEAD ACHE THE THE FAKE NEWS EVERY MY RITE TO SAY NO FEELS THE REAL DEAL
5 replies
And the teachers seem a chance to make money. October 13 Teachers want more days off, November 13 Teachers want paid vacation, December 13
1 like 2 replies
Labor of Travel: Over 1 Million Expected Through DIA During Holiday
With many Coloradans getting Labor Day off, Denver International Airport is going to be a madhouse for those looking to fly away for the holiday. Lines, jammed parking, loud kids, and people being angry about almost anything is what you can expect at DIA this weekend; the hub is expecting what might as well be a billion people to pass through between September 2, and the end of Labor Day, September 6, 2021. Read more
Colorado doctor finds fake COVID vaccine card ad, seller claims to be from Golden
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sales of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards are becoming more common, including here in Colorado. A doctor in the Denver area ran across a fake COVID-19 vaccine card ad on a gun-selling website. Now, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is aware of the listing and encourages anyone who comes across a The post Colorado doctor finds fake COVID vaccine card ad, seller claims to be from Golden appeared first on KRDO. Read more
Meet The Denver Zoo’s Newest Penguin Chick
DENVER (CBS4)– There’s more baby new from the Denver Zoo. Meet Cindy- the newest Humboldt penguin chick. (credit: Denver Zoo) Penguins Jermaine and Baby welcomed the little one earlier this month. The chick is named after Cindy Bickel, a former Denver Zoo vet tech who worked at the zoo for 45 years. (credit: Denver Zoo) She passed away after retiring and friends and family say they loved how the zoo is honoring her legacy. Read more