Denver, CO

Your Denver lifestyle news

Posted by 
Denver News Alert
Denver News Alert
 4 days ago

(DENVER, CO) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Denver / 9news.com

COVID-19 outbreak in Denver school forces remote learning until Sept. 13

9Wants to Know learned Oakland Elementary has staff, students test for COVID-19 and exposed enough staff to move to remote learning during the quarantine. Read more

Comments
avatar

TOLD YOU THE WEEE! LITTLES HAVE IT AND IS A CARRIER TO THOSE THAT DON'T FEAL LIKE THE VACC, IS WORTH GETTING IT, NOW WONDER THAT SNIFFLE 🤧 OR HEAD ACHE THE THE FAKE NEWS EVERY MY RITE TO SAY NO FEELS THE REAL DEAL

5 replies

avatar

And the teachers seem a chance to make money. October 13 Teachers want more days off, November 13 Teachers want paid vacation, December 13

1 like 2 replies

Denver / retro1025.com

Labor of Travel: Over 1 Million Expected Through DIA During Holiday

With many Coloradans getting Labor Day off, Denver International Airport is going to be a madhouse for those looking to fly away for the holiday. Lines, jammed parking, loud kids, and people being angry about almost anything is what you can expect at DIA this weekend; the hub is expecting what might as well be a billion people to pass through between September 2, and the end of Labor Day, September 6, 2021. Read more

Colorado / krdo.com

Colorado doctor finds fake COVID vaccine card ad, seller claims to be from Golden

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sales of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards are becoming more common, including here in Colorado. A doctor in the Denver area ran across a fake COVID-19 vaccine card ad on a gun-selling website. Now, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is aware of the listing and encourages anyone who comes across a The post Colorado doctor finds fake COVID vaccine card ad, seller claims to be from Golden appeared first on KRDO. Read more

Denver / cbslocal.com

Meet The Denver Zoo’s Newest Penguin Chick

DENVER (CBS4)– There’s more baby new from the Denver Zoo. Meet Cindy- the newest Humboldt penguin chick. (credit: Denver Zoo) Penguins Jermaine and Baby welcomed the little one earlier this month. The chick is named after Cindy Bickel, a former Denver Zoo vet tech who worked at the zoo for 45 years. (credit: Denver Zoo) She passed away after retiring and friends and family say they loved how the zoo is honoring her legacy. Read more

Comments / 0

 

Denver News Alert

Denver News Alert

Denver, CO
424
Followers
456
Post
24K+
Views
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

