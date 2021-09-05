What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Minneapolis

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Life in Minneapolis has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Minnesota reports 22 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,904 new infections Minnesota on Thursday reported another 22 COVID-19 deaths, raising the August toll from the coronavirus to 121, more than double July's total. All but one of the deaths occurred in August — with one being verified in July — amid the emergence of a highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The deaths included 13 senior citizens, an age group that has suffered 87% of Minnesota's total of 7,839 deaths, but also a Chisago County individual in the 30 to 34 age range. Forty people younger than 35 have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Read more

‘It’s Honestly Been A Nightmare’: Restaurant Supplier Hits Pause, Putting Some Metro Businesses In Peril MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ongoing supply chain and staffing issues are hitting some small restaurants hard. As more pandemic problems persist, one of the largest food suppliers has hit pause on some Minneapolis restaurants — meaning owners are forced to find their ingredients elsewhere. For 18 years, Chicago’s Taste Authority has prided themselves in bringing a taste of their hometown to East 42nd Street and Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis. Rob Dubnecay is the owner. (credit: CBS) “It’s honestly been a nightmare,” Dubnecay said. For more than a year, it’s been hard for him to muster much positivity at Chicago’s Taste Authority. First, Dubnecay says he didn’t... Read more

Unseasonable RSV, COVID-19 continue to 'stretch capacity at the Children’s Minnesota hospitals' The combination of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 has pushed Children's Hospital in Minneapolis and St. Paul to near capacity, though the renowned healthcare institution says it remains ready to provide care for children and families. The chart below shows a surge of RSV positive tests (light blue bars)... Read more

