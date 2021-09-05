What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Minneapolis

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota / startribune.com

Minnesota reports 22 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,904 new infections

Minnesota reports 22 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,904 new infections

Minnesota on Thursday reported another 22 COVID-19 deaths, raising the August toll from the coronavirus to 121, more than double July's total. All but one of the deaths occurred in August — with one being verified in July — amid the emergence of a highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The deaths included 13 senior citizens, an age group that has suffered 87% of Minnesota's total of 7,839 deaths, but also a Chisago County individual in the 30 to 34 age range. Forty people younger than 35 have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Read more

Minneapolis / cbslocal.com

‘It’s Honestly Been A Nightmare’: Restaurant Supplier Hits Pause, Putting Some Metro Businesses In Peril

‘It’s Honestly Been A Nightmare’: Restaurant Supplier Hits Pause, Putting Some Metro Businesses In Peril

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ongoing supply chain and staffing issues are hitting some small restaurants hard. As more pandemic problems persist, one of the largest food suppliers has hit pause on some Minneapolis restaurants — meaning owners are forced to find their ingredients elsewhere. For 18 years, Chicago’s Taste Authority has prided themselves in bringing a taste of their hometown to East 42nd Street and Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis. Rob Dubnecay is the owner. (credit: CBS) “It’s honestly been a nightmare,” Dubnecay said. For more than a year, it’s been hard for him to muster much positivity at Chicago’s Taste Authority. First, Dubnecay says he didn’t... Read more

Comments
avatar

Something fishy about this. If they couldn't get a PPP or EIDL, they have some kind of deeper problems. Now suppliers don't want to supply them? They are probably slow payers or have past due accounts with suppliers.

2 likes 1 reply

avatar

Why didn’t they qualify for PPP loans everyone else I know that owned a business qualified ??? And almost all those loans will be forgiven so they are essentially a grant

1 like 1 reply

Minnesota / bringmethenews.com

Unseasonable RSV, COVID-19 continue to 'stretch capacity at the Children’s Minnesota hospitals'

Unseasonable RSV, COVID-19 continue to 'stretch capacity at the Children’s Minnesota hospitals'

The combination of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 has pushed Children's Hospital in Minneapolis and St. Paul to near capacity, though the renowned healthcare institution says it remains ready to provide care for children and families. The chart below shows a surge of RSV positive tests (light blue bars)... Read more

Comments
avatar

when my nephew was born had RSV, they never associated it. with Covid, he was a premie and under develope lungs

2 likes

avatar

My son had RSV when he was born 2 months early. It has nothing to due with Covid & everything to do with your lungs, such as under developed such as my sons. He was predisposed to RSV for years after because of it, & it is nothing to make light of. My heart goes out to all families that deal with both of these dreadful problems. 💜

1 like

Minnesota / kroc.com

All The Minnesota Restaurants Featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’

All The Minnesota Restaurants Featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’

The one and only Guy Fieri has traveled throughout the U.S. in search of the best restaurants. Throughout his journey, he found 42 in Minnesota worth featuring on his show 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.'. The long-time running show is on its 34th season. I hate to admit it, but I've... Read more

Comments / 0

 

