Los Angeles sports digest: Top stories today

Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as "The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade". Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his 'How U Livin J Piven' podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs.

The summer of Skylar Schneider Skylar Schneider, who races for L39ION of Los Angeles, has punctuated nearly every race she’s entered this season with an underline and an exclamation mark. In early June, the 22-year-old announced herself at Tulsa Tough, winning three out of the events’ four races (at Arts District, the only event she didn’t win, she finished second to teammate Kendall Ryan). For the nearly three months after that, Schneider racked up victory after victory. From Boise to Littleton to Spartanburg, Schneider’s dominance in the crit scene has resulted in notoriety she hasn’t had since her junior days. Read more

Oscar De La Hoya hospitalized with COVID, scuttling LA comeback fight LOS ANGELES — Legendary East Los Angeles boxer Oscar De La Hoya announced Friday that he has been hospitalized with COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated, forcing him to withdraw from a planned comeback fight next week at Staples Center. De La Hoya announced the news on Twitter, posting a video... Read more

