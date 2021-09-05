CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles sports digest: Top stories today

Los Angeles News Beat
Los Angeles News Beat
 4 days ago

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Los Angeles area.

For more Los Angeles sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Los Angeles / wrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

avatar

I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!

231 likes 22 dislikes 89 replies

avatar

keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!

140 likes 7 dislikes 8 replies

Los Angeles / velonews.com

The summer of Skylar Schneider

The summer of Skylar Schneider

Skylar Schneider, who races for L39ION of Los Angeles, has punctuated nearly every race she’s entered this season with an underline and an exclamation mark. In early June, the 22-year-old announced herself at Tulsa Tough, winning three out of the events’ four races (at Arts District, the only event she didn’t win, she finished second to teammate Kendall Ryan). For the nearly three months after that, Schneider racked up victory after victory. From Boise to Littleton to Spartanburg, Schneider’s dominance in the crit scene has resulted in notoriety she hasn’t had since her junior days. Read more

Los Angeles / whittierdailynews.com

Oscar De La Hoya hospitalized with COVID, scuttling LA comeback fight

Oscar De La Hoya hospitalized with COVID, scuttling LA comeback fight

LOS ANGELES — Legendary East Los Angeles boxer Oscar De La Hoya announced Friday that he has been hospitalized with COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated, forcing him to withdraw from a planned comeback fight next week at Staples Center. De La Hoya announced the news on Twitter, posting a video... Read more

avatar

It’s like Seatbelts in cars..just because you wear one DOESN’T mean you will not get in any accidents...it will prevent you from flying out the car after impact...🤷‍♂️....!!!!!!

2 likes 10 replies

avatar

You fight before, so fight 😤 and beat COVID 🥊🥊 🙏 prayers 🙏 feel better champ !! 👍

8 likes

Los Angeles / apnews.com

De La Hoya pulls out of Sept. 11 fight, says he has COVID

De La Hoya pulls out of Sept. 11 fight, says he has COVID

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar De La Hoya’s return to the ring will have to wait after the fighter said he tested positive for COVID-19. The 48-year-old De La Hoya was scheduled to fight on Sept. 11 against former MMA fighter Vitor Belfort in a pay-per-view event at Staples Center in Los Angeles. It would have been his first fight since being stopped by Manny Pacquiao in 2008. Read more

avatar

He's on a cocaine binge wearing a thong and inserting kitchen utensils. The dude was exposed doing what I described about 5, 6 yrs ago. Goggle. He'll really be loosened up this 3day weekend.

1 like

