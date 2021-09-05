What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Detroit
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
14-year-old's lemonade stand becoming big hit in his northwest Detroit neighborhood
Many local businesses have been struggling to stay open through the COVID-19 pandemic. But one Detroit home-based business is literally turning those virus lemons into lemonade. And business is good. Fourteen-year-old Cyr-Edward B. Shearon is the proud owner of CBS Lemonade Plus, selling homemade lemonade and Kool-Aid right outside of... Read more
Oh & if CBS tv network finds you using those letters THEY might come to for trademark infringement. I'm NOT being mean I'm being thruthfull!!!! A lk so if you DON'T have a permit, alot of places are REQUIRING lemonaide stands to have a permit!!!! SAD REALITY of how thing's work in our country of "FREEDOM"!!!!!!
2 likes 3 replies
WOW!!! ALL YOU NEGATIVE PEOPLE! IT'S PEOPLE LIKE YOU THAT DON'T SEE THE POSITIVE IN NOTHING! YES THERE MAY BE SHOOTINGS, BUT HE IS THE SUNSHINE IN THE DARKNESS! HE IS NOT ALLOWING COVID OR VIOLENCE STOP HIM. THIS IS AWESOME!!! SOME OF YOU SITTING BACK COLLECTING UNEMPLOYMENT AND PPE BENEFITS INSTEAD OF GETTING A JOB! NOW YOU TRYING TO HATE ON HIM! 😡
2 likes
These Are the Counties in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest
After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […] Read more
people wake up to reality the virus is here and it's going to get worse if we don't start being safe for ourselves as well as others stop spreading the virus that's just like Spreading the News
2 likes
Well why take a chance it is on the rise so what do you have to lose mask up the life you save might be your own .
1 like
20 Detroit area food trucks you should have tried by now
The food truck industry has grown rapidly over the last few years. In Detroit, you can find them parked all over the metro area from the Ferndale food truck park Detroit Fleat to the Eastern Market sheds. Food trucks have become wedding reception staples and late night coney island rivals. Read more
No, being asked about your COVID-19 vaccination status is not a HIPAA violation
DETROIT (FOX 2) - More and more businesses, schools, and even entertainment venues are requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine. Some workplaces and colleges are also requiring that people get vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning that people must prove to their school or job that they were vaccinated if required. The... Read more
i am refusing to get this vaccination. i am not going to turn into a zombie or a mummy in a few years.
7 likes 1 reply
TRUE. But , you have the right to not answer, or tell them to 🖕🏼off.
6 likes