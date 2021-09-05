CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Detroit

Posted by 
Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 4 days ago

(DETROIT, MI) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Detroit / freep.com

14-year-old's lemonade stand becoming big hit in his northwest Detroit neighborhood

14-year-old's lemonade stand becoming big hit in his northwest Detroit neighborhood

Many local businesses have been struggling to stay open through the COVID-19 pandemic. But one Detroit home-based business is literally turning those virus lemons into lemonade. And business is good. Fourteen-year-old Cyr-Edward B. Shearon is the proud owner of CBS Lemonade Plus, selling homemade lemonade and Kool-Aid right outside of... Read more

Comments
avatar

Oh & if CBS tv network finds you using those letters THEY might come to for trademark infringement. I'm NOT being mean I'm being thruthfull!!!! A lk so if you DON'T have a permit, alot of places are REQUIRING lemonaide stands to have a permit!!!! SAD REALITY of how thing's work in our country of "FREEDOM"!!!!!!

2 likes 3 replies

avatar

WOW!!! ALL YOU NEGATIVE PEOPLE! IT'S PEOPLE LIKE YOU THAT DON'T SEE THE POSITIVE IN NOTHING! YES THERE MAY BE SHOOTINGS, BUT HE IS THE SUNSHINE IN THE DARKNESS! HE IS NOT ALLOWING COVID OR VIOLENCE STOP HIM. THIS IS AWESOME!!! SOME OF YOU SITTING BACK COLLECTING UNEMPLOYMENT AND PPE BENEFITS INSTEAD OF GETTING A JOB! NOW YOU TRYING TO HATE ON HIM! 😡

2 likes

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Detroit / 247wallst.com

These Are the Counties in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

These Are the Counties in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 1,121,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 39.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 630,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […] Read more

Comments
avatar

people wake up to reality the virus is here and it's going to get worse if we don't start being safe for ourselves as well as others stop spreading the virus that's just like Spreading the News

2 likes

avatar

Well why take a chance it is on the rise so what do you have to lose mask up the life you save might be your own .

1 like

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Detroit / metrotimes.com

20 Detroit area food trucks you should have tried by now

20 Detroit area food trucks you should have tried by now

The food truck industry has grown rapidly over the last few years. In Detroit, you can find them parked all over the metro area from the Ferndale food truck park Detroit Fleat to the Eastern Market sheds. Food trucks have become wedding reception staples and late night coney island rivals. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Detroit / fox2detroit.com

No, being asked about your COVID-19 vaccination status is not a HIPAA violation

No, being asked about your COVID-19 vaccination status is not a HIPAA violation

DETROIT (FOX 2) - More and more businesses, schools, and even entertainment venues are requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine. Some workplaces and colleges are also requiring that people get vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning that people must prove to their school or job that they were vaccinated if required. The... Read more

Comments
avatar

i am refusing to get this vaccination. i am not going to turn into a zombie or a mummy in a few years.

7 likes 1 reply

avatar

TRUE. But , you have the right to not answer, or tell them to 🖕🏼off.

6 likes

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Motor City Metro

Motor City Metro

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with the latest news alerts from the greater Detroit area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy