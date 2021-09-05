What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

District court rules that Fort Worth ISD can't require face masks The court said the mandate went against Gov. Abbott's executive order, which prohibited mask mandates from government entities, including schools. Read more

More North Texas Kids Are Testing Positive For COVID. What’s Going On? Children under 12 aren’t eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine yet, but many are back in school in person. That and other factors has contributed to a sharp rise in case numbers among kids in the region and the state. Across Texas, more children are testing positive for coronavirus. Since school... Read more

La Madeleine opens first Walmart concept cafés in area French neighborhood bakery and café concept la Madeleine’s new Walmart Express model has opened in four locations in North Texas. Following the plan to initially open 10 Express cafés in Walmart stores throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, la Madeleine rolled out its first round of locations in Fort Worth, Cleburne, Garland and Rowlett. Read more

