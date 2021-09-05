What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Fort Worth
District court rules that Fort Worth ISD can't require face masks
The court said the mandate went against Gov. Abbott's executive order, which prohibited mask mandates from government entities, including schools. Read more
It's a shame that you guys speak so negative about wearing masks now, when you were concerned when this pandemic started...perhaps it has not hit your door or come near your door, people have died from it & you have the nerve to speak against wearing masks!
Let’s wait til the days when hundreds of students are hospitalized for covid and then the court will reverse itself and say Sorry.
More North Texas Kids Are Testing Positive For COVID. What’s Going On?
Children under 12 aren’t eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine yet, but many are back in school in person. That and other factors has contributed to a sharp rise in case numbers among kids in the region and the state. Across Texas, more children are testing positive for coronavirus. Since school... Read more
how is I don't know what's going on even a question because it's obvious what's going on and people are still that ignorant and that superficial that they're freedumbs are being infringed on but yet these are the same people that will tell the gay person they can't marry tell a woman she can't have an abortion tell a black person that they have to go sit on a different bus tell an immigrant that they don't have the right to asylum it's funny how when it's there person it's their freedoms but when it's somebody else it's oh you don't have the right to do that it's very funny it's all about control it's all about power this is all this is for people and the people that drank the Kool-Aid y'all are special y'all are very special you are so special in God's eyes love thy neighbor just remember that phrase
What matters is kids under 19 have a survival rate from this virus of 99.997% according to the CDC. They’re more likely to die in a car wreck. Again, this is not about science but fearmongering over test results that even CDC acknowledges can’t differentiate between COVID & the flu. They must keep you afraid so they can mask up your kids all day long & keep them scared as well.
La Madeleine opens first Walmart concept cafés in area
French neighborhood bakery and café concept la Madeleine’s new Walmart Express model has opened in four locations in North Texas. Following the plan to initially open 10 Express cafés in Walmart stores throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, la Madeleine rolled out its first round of locations in Fort Worth, Cleburne, Garland and Rowlett. Read more
Fort Worth’s City Center Towers To Go Dark Amid Bird Migration
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Downtown Fort Worth’s City Center towers will turn off non-essential lights starting Sunday during the peak migratory period for birds. The inside and outside of both the Bank of America Tower and the Wells Fargo Tower will be dimmed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sept. 5 to Oct. 29. Read more
I pay my electric bill every month, ill use my lights however I please. The Government needs to back off and quit trying to run everyone's life..we pay our taxes, we own or rent our home, so bugg off!! live in your dark world if you choose.
