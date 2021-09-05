CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Fort Worth

Posted by 
Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 4 days ago

(FORT WORTH, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Fort Worth area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Fort Worth / wfaa.com

District court rules that Fort Worth ISD can't require face masks

District court rules that Fort Worth ISD can't require face masks

The court said the mandate went against Gov. Abbott's executive order, which prohibited mask mandates from government entities, including schools. Read more

Comments
avatar

It's a shame that you guys speak so negative about wearing masks now, when you were concerned when this pandemic started...perhaps it has not hit your door or come near your door, people have died from it & you have the nerve to speak against wearing masks!

5 likes 1 reply

avatar

Let’s wait til the days when hundreds of students are hospitalized for covid and then the court will reverse itself and say Sorry.

2 likes

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Texas / keranews.org

More North Texas Kids Are Testing Positive For COVID. What’s Going On?

More North Texas Kids Are Testing Positive For COVID. What’s Going On?

Children under 12 aren’t eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine yet, but many are back in school in person. That and other factors has contributed to a sharp rise in case numbers among kids in the region and the state. Across Texas, more children are testing positive for coronavirus. Since school... Read more

Comments
avatar

how is I don't know what's going on even a question because it's obvious what's going on and people are still that ignorant and that superficial that they're freedumbs are being infringed on but yet these are the same people that will tell the gay person they can't marry tell a woman she can't have an abortion tell a black person that they have to go sit on a different bus tell an immigrant that they don't have the right to asylum it's funny how when it's there person it's their freedoms but when it's somebody else it's oh you don't have the right to do that it's very funny it's all about control it's all about power this is all this is for people and the people that drank the Kool-Aid y'all are special y'all are very special you are so special in God's eyes love thy neighbor just remember that phrase

5 likes

avatar

What matters is kids under 19 have a survival rate from this virus of 99.997% according to the CDC. They’re more likely to die in a car wreck. Again, this is not about science but fearmongering over test results that even CDC acknowledges can’t differentiate between COVID & the flu. They must keep you afraid so they can mask up your kids all day long & keep them scared as well.

3 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Fort Worth / fortworthbusiness.com

La Madeleine opens first Walmart concept cafés in area

La Madeleine opens first Walmart concept cafés in area

French neighborhood bakery and café concept la Madeleine’s new Walmart Express model has opened in four locations in North Texas. Following the plan to initially open 10 Express cafés in Walmart stores throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, la Madeleine rolled out its first round of locations in Fort Worth, Cleburne, Garland and Rowlett. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Fort Worth / cbslocal.com

Fort Worth’s City Center Towers To Go Dark Amid Bird Migration

Fort Worth’s City Center Towers To Go Dark Amid Bird Migration

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Downtown Fort Worth’s City Center towers will turn off non-essential lights starting Sunday during the peak migratory period for birds. The inside and outside of both the Bank of America Tower and the Wells Fargo Tower will be dimmed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sept. 5 to Oct. 29. Read more

Comments
avatar

I pay my electric bill every month, ill use my lights however I please. The Government needs to back off and quit trying to run everyone's life..we pay our taxes, we own or rent our home, so bugg off!! live in your dark world if you choose.

1 like 1 dislike

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tarrant County Today

Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
706
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Fort Worth and all of Tarrant County, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth gas at $2.62 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(FORT WORTH, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Worth, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 6760 Westworth Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shell at 800 E Allen Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) You could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on diesel in Fort Worth, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Fort Worth area went to Lisa's Food Mart at 2501 Hemphill St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.65 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Shell at 3601 Ih-30, the survey found:
Tarrant County Today

Top Fort Worth news stories

(FORT WORTH, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Fort Worth area. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Tarrant County Today

A rainy Sunday in Fort Worth — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(FORT WORTH, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Fort Worth Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(FORT WORTH, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Worth, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Lisa's Food Mart at 2315 Nw 24Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 1424 Pennsylvania Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Diesel: Fort Worth's cheapest, according to survey

(FORT WORTH, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.54 in the greater Fort Worth area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Worth area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.65, at Murphy Express at 2228 Jacksboro Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Valero at 3410 Decatur Ave.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Sun forecast for Fort Worth — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(FORT WORTH, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Worth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy