Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 09:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * Until late Saturday evening. * At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.1 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.3 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 11.5 feet, Moderate Flood Stage, Water affects homes along old U.S. Highway 61. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, overbank flooding occurs. Water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus.