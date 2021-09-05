CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Lincoln

Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 4 days ago

(LINCOLN, NE) Lincoln-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Lincoln sports. For more stories from the Lincoln area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Nebraska / cornnation.com

Nebraska vs. Fordham: Game Time, TV, Streaming, Odds and More

Nebraska vs. Fordham: Game Time, TV, Streaming, Odds and More

Nebraska will welcome fans to Memorial Stadium for the first time in two seasons. Nebraska heads into the contest with an 0-1 record, following a 30-22 season-opening loss at Illinois last Saturday. The Huskers fell behind by three touchdowns midway through the third quarter before their late rally fell a touchdown short. Read more

WHO? Imagine that, Nebraska playing a nobody just to get a win. This team is such a joke.

Nebraska can no longer hang with the big1G gods they need to go back to the big12 with their tails between their legs😳😥😭

Lincoln / journalstar.com

Prep glance: Northeast's crisp serving holds up in city volleyball clash; weather postpones top 10 softball matchup, other events

Prep glance: Northeast's crisp serving holds up in city volleyball clash; weather postpones top 10 softball matchup, other events

Lincoln Northeast's serve game was on point with 18 ace serves, led by Andrea Pryce with eight, as the Rockets defeated the Knights at Lincoln Southeast 25-13, 25-13, 22-25, 25-13. Laney Songster added 17 kills and a .417 attack percentage for the Rockets. Doneelah Washington finished with six of the... Read more

Nebraska / omaha.com

Shatel: Trev Alberts talks Nebraska football, the Illinois game and more

Shatel: Trev Alberts talks Nebraska football, the Illinois game and more

LINCOLN — Trev Alberts is almost apologetic as he offers a tour of his new office. First, the Nebraska athletic director is pushing buttons on a remote control that switches the hue on the lights that reflect on the ceiling. Apparently you can switch the color to red. Alberts has... Read more

Nebraska / omaha.com

No. 4 Nebraska volleyball survives upset bid by UNO

No. 4 Nebraska volleyball survives upset bid by UNO

LINCOLN — Kayla Caffey thought she was going to have a leisurely afternoon at the Devaney Center. The senior middle blocker started the Huskers’ match against UNO on the bench as she was planning to rest during the first of the Huskers' two matches on Friday. However, with fourth-ranked Nebraska... Read more

