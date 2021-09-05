CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Lifestyle wrap: Portland

Portland Report
Portland Report
 4 days ago

(PORTLAND, OR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Portland, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Oregon / kgw.com

'We've never seen anything like this': Oregon hospitals bring in temporary morgues as COVID-19 surge continues

Several hospitals have brought in temporary morgue trucks as hospital morgues fill up and funeral homes struggle to keep up. Read more

It’s mighty hysterical when humans say this isn’t real, it’s all made up, until your child, Mom, dad, brother or sissy or cuz, or love dies from C19, when all ya had to do was get a shot to begin with and if that didn’t protect you at least you are pro active and protected those who surround you, but NO remember this isn’t real it’s a made up disease, till one of yours in your tribe dies from this! So ya I wish you all luck and I mean those who didn’t listen to the ⚠️ warning to just hush an get your shot, wear a mask an protect, wash hands an get your shot!

The reason they now need morgue trucks is because of the vaccines. Why else would we be so overwhelmed with the dead when the only thing that’s changed is that people are getting vaccinated.

Portland / koin.com

Fiancee on ECMO wait list dies of COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 35-year-old woman at the center of a KOIN 6 News story on Thursday night died early Friday morning, her fiancé Tyler Birkes confirmed. Tyler said Heather Greeley died early Friday morning at Providence St. Vincent after being treated for COVID-19. The couple had been fully... Read more

think for yourself, what is best for you. according to this article the vaccine didn't work. Sorry for your loss, the hospital hesitated the first time. It's on them. FYI, FDA doesn't test drugs or vaccines, NIH does then sends results for FDA approval. Pfizer was approved because Christine Grady pushed it through, she's the head of NIH BIO ETHICS. She is also the wife of Anthony Fauchi.. You go and think about this.

This was my friend. I hadn’t seen her in a long time. I though she would pull through but it didn’t work out that way.

Portland / usnews.com

Police, Firefighters Sue Gov. Brown Over Vaccination Mandate

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A coalition of police and firefighters are suing Gov. Kate Brown over her mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccination for state workers. The lawsuit, filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court, says the plaintiffs are the Oregon Fraternal Order of Police along with troopers from around the state and firefighters at the Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base in Klamath County, KOIN-TV reported. Read more

I guess we better stop trying to impose our will on those who don’t wish to be imposed upon. We need firefighters, police, doctors and nurses. If these people strike or walkout in decent numbers we are going to have bigger problems than covid 19. I know I would like a staffed hospital or a police officer available if I need them so as a result I don’t think we should try to mandate what they do it’s not going to go well for the rest of society.

Why isn't an employer allowed to require their employees meet certain minimum standards... including vaccines. Every employee that gets sick is a drain on resources and potentially costs the insurance pool hundreds of thousands of dollars... all preventable by a fully approved and tested vaccine. It is the capitalistic way. Funny how you righties moan about socialism... until it suits your needs.

Oregon / katu.com

OHSU's new COVID forecast suggests Oregon is at pivotal moment

PORTLAND, Ore. — We’re in a dangerous position, say those tasked with coming up with COVID-19 pandemic projections. Just a few weeks ago, Oregon Health & Science University was projecting this week we would not have room for some 500 patients in need. According to Dr. Peter Graven, the director of advanced analytics, because of the moves many hospitals have made, like putting on hold non-emergent surgeries, those beds are available. Read more

wow how many were the most hospitalized during sars and Ebola and swine flue just asking now y poo ur dragging the kids in wow wow wow

On top of everything else I can’t get medical procedures done, that are necessary for me, because Even the clinics and hospitals are short staff. So my procedures and stuff have to wait. I sure hope my gallbladder cooperates with that

