Lifestyle wrap: Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Portland, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

'We've never seen anything like this': Oregon hospitals bring in temporary morgues as COVID-19 surge continues Several hospitals have brought in temporary morgue trucks as hospital morgues fill up and funeral homes struggle to keep up. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Fiancee on ECMO wait list dies of COVID PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 35-year-old woman at the center of a KOIN 6 News story on Thursday night died early Friday morning, her fiancé Tyler Birkes confirmed. Tyler said Heather Greeley died early Friday morning at Providence St. Vincent after being treated for COVID-19. The couple had been fully... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Police, Firefighters Sue Gov. Brown Over Vaccination Mandate PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A coalition of police and firefighters are suing Gov. Kate Brown over her mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccination for state workers. The lawsuit, filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court, says the plaintiffs are the Oregon Fraternal Order of Police along with troopers from around the state and firefighters at the Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base in Klamath County, KOIN-TV reported. Read more

LATEST NEWS