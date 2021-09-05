CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walnut Creek, CA

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Walnut Creek

Posted by 
Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 4 days ago

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Walnut Creek, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Walnut Creek area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Los Angeles / wrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

Comments
avatar

I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!

231 likes 22 dislikes 89 replies

avatar

keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!

140 likes 7 dislikes 8 replies

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
San Francisco / abc7news.com

COVID-19 live updates: Contra Costa Co. says all youth sports players, spectators should wear masks

COVID-19 live updates: Contra Costa Co. says all youth sports players, spectators should wear masks

The new guidance strongly encourages the use of masks by all participants, along with coaches, staff, volunteers and even spectators -- regardless of vaccination status. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Pittsburg / mercurynews.com

Little person finds big fulfillment in job at Pittsburg vet clinic

Little person finds big fulfillment in job at Pittsburg vet clinic

She may be much shorter than average people, but Jenna Olinick‘s work output is just as much, if not more, than most. Standing 3 feet, 10 inches tall, the 23-year-old Oakley resident is a certified veterinary assistant at Well Pet Vet Clinic in Pittsburg. While her height as a result of achondroplastic dwarfism can be a challenge at times, she never let’s it be an excuse. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Concord / siliconvalley.com

Dutch Bros. gets go-ahead from East Bay city officials for new 24-hour drive-thru

Dutch Bros. gets go-ahead from East Bay city officials for new 24-hour drive-thru

CONCORD — Popular chain Dutch Bros. Coffee will open a 24-hour drive-thru in Concord after receiving approval this week from the city’s Planning Commission. The 850-square-foot restaurant will be accompanied by an 8,000-square-foot Kiddie Academy child care center at the corner of Clayton and Bailey roads, in the same lot where a Taco Bell stands. The project’s developer is 4672 Clayton LLC. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Contra Costa Today

Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek, CA
1K+
Followers
749
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

With Contra Costa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Government
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Lifestyle
Walnut Creek, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Posted by
Contra Costa Today

Take a look at these homes for sale in Walnut Creek

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to Berkeley Bliss. Modern living, open spaces, an enormous workshop/studio/garage and a phenomenal location make this three bedroom, two and a half bath
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Walnut Creek

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Walnut Creek area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, World at 2211 Monument Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 1024 Alberta Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

House-hunt Walnut Creek: What’s on the market

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Here’s the cheapest gas in Walnut Creek Saturday

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Walnut Creek area offering savings of $0.86 per gallon. World at 2211 Monument Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3255 Stanley Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.85.

Comments / 0

Community Policy