What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Pleasanton

(PLEASANTON, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Pleasanton, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Pleasanton area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Cuda Ridge Wines Hosts Blessing of the Grapes Cuda Ridge Wines held its annual blessing of the grapes on Wednesday, Aug. 25. From left are Father Kwame of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, owner and winemaker Steven Mirassou, Pastor Steve Wilde of First Presbyterian Church, and Rabbi Larry Milder of Pleasanton's Congregation Beth Emek. (Photos – Doug Jorgensen) Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Cuda Ridge Wines Hosts Blessing of the Grapes Cuda Ridge Wines held its annual blessing of the grapes on Wednesday, Aug. 25. From left are Father Kwame of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, owner and winemaker Steven Mirassou, Pastor Steve Wilde of First Presbyterian Church, and Rabbi Larry Milder of Pleasanton's Congregation Beth Emek. (Photos – Doug Jorgensen) Read more

LATEST NEWS