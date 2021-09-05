What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Pleasanton

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

Tri-Valley Tribune
Tri-Valley Tribune
 4 days ago

(PLEASANTON, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Pleasanton, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Pleasanton area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Los Angeles / wrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!

keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!

Pleasanton / independentnews.com

Cuda Ridge Wines Hosts Blessing of the Grapes

Cuda Ridge Wines held its annual blessing of the grapes on Wednesday, Aug. 25. From left are Father Kwame of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, owner and winemaker Steven Mirassou, Pastor Steve Wilde of First Presbyterian Church, and Rabbi Larry Milder of Pleasanton's Congregation Beth Emek. (Photos – Doug Jorgensen) Read more

San Francisco / abc7news.com

COVID-19 live updates: Contra Costa Co. says all youth sports players, spectators should wear masks

The new guidance strongly encourages the use of masks by all participants, along with coaches, staff, volunteers and even spectators -- regardless of vaccination status. Read more

Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Local price review shows diesel prices around Pleasanton

(PLEASANTON, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.15 if you’re buying diesel in Pleasanton, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Pleasanton area went to 76 at 1175 Catalina Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $5.19, at Shell at 4212 1St St, the survey found:
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Top homes for sale in Pleasanton

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Breathtaking Eichler home w/ one of the most spectacular panoramic southwestern views of the SF Bay in all the East Bay! Located high atop
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Pleasanton station

(PLEASANTON, CA) You could be saving up to $1.15 per gallon on diesel in Pleasanton, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Pleasanton area on Tuesday, found that 76 at 1175 Catalina Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 4212 1St St, which listed a per-gallon price of $5.19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy