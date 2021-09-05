CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Manhattan

Posted by 
Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 4 days ago

(MANHATTAN, NY) Manhattan sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Manhattan sports. For more stories from the Manhattan area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Manhattan / lacrossebucket.com

Led By a Brendan Krebs-Anchored Defense, Manhattan Could Take Another Leap in 2022

Led By a Brendan Krebs-Anchored Defense, Manhattan Could Take Another Leap in 2022

(Photo Courtesy of Manhattan Athletics) When Drew Kelleher took over the reigns at Manhattan ahead of the 2016 season, the Jaspers were coming off a 2015 campaign in which they went 1-14. The worst season in program history. And while the Jaspers combined for just 10 wins in Kelleher’s first three season in Riverdale, things started to turn the corner in 2019 where they went 6-8, eclipsing five wins for the first time since 2010. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Poughkeepsie / gojaspers.com

Cross Country To Open 2021 Campaign At Vassar Farm

Cross Country To Open 2021 Campaign At Vassar Farm

Poughkeepsie, NY - The Manhattan men's and women's cross country teams will open the 2021 season at the at the Marist Opener at Vassar Farm on Saturday, September 4. The men's 6K race will begin at 9:00 am, with the women's 5k event kicking off at 9:45 am. Briefly. *... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Manhattan / owlsports.com

Men’s Soccer Opens Home Slate With 3-1 Win Over Manhattan

Men’s Soccer Opens Home Slate With 3-1 Win Over Manhattan

PHILADELPHIA - The Temple men's soccer team (1-0-2, 0-0-0 AAC) defeated the Manhattan Jaspers (1-0-1, 0-0-0 MAAC) 3-1 to open their home slate. Three different Owls scored as Temple notched their first win of the season. How it Happened. > Temple struck quickly and effectively to start the match. Only... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Poughkeepsie / gojaspers.com

Manhattan Kicks Off 2021 Season At Marist Opener

Manhattan Kicks Off 2021 Season At Marist Opener

Poughkeepsie, NY – — The Manhattan men's and women's cross country teams opened their 2021 seasons at the Marist Opener at Vassar Farm. * The men placed fourth out of six teams in the 6K race, with graduate student Pelle Nogueira leading the way in fifth place with a time of 19:05.66. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan, NY
3K+
Followers
854
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Sports
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Local price review shows diesel prices around Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) You could be saving up to $2.00 per gallon on diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Manhattan area on Tuesday, found that Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Your Manhattan lifestyle news

(MANHATTAN, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Manhattan, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Manhattan area, click here.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

These houses are for sale in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy