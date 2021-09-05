Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Manhattan sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Led By a Brendan Krebs-Anchored Defense, Manhattan Could Take Another Leap in 2022 (Photo Courtesy of Manhattan Athletics) When Drew Kelleher took over the reigns at Manhattan ahead of the 2016 season, the Jaspers were coming off a 2015 campaign in which they went 1-14. The worst season in program history. And while the Jaspers combined for just 10 wins in Kelleher’s first three season in Riverdale, things started to turn the corner in 2019 where they went 6-8, eclipsing five wins for the first time since 2010. Read more

Cross Country To Open 2021 Campaign At Vassar Farm Poughkeepsie, NY - The Manhattan men's and women's cross country teams will open the 2021 season at the at the Marist Opener at Vassar Farm on Saturday, September 4. The men's 6K race will begin at 9:00 am, with the women's 5k event kicking off at 9:45 am. Briefly. *... Read more

Men’s Soccer Opens Home Slate With 3-1 Win Over Manhattan PHILADELPHIA - The Temple men's soccer team (1-0-2, 0-0-0 AAC) defeated the Manhattan Jaspers (1-0-1, 0-0-0 MAAC) 3-1 to open their home slate. Three different Owls scored as Temple notched their first win of the season. How it Happened. > Temple struck quickly and effectively to start the match. Only... Read more

