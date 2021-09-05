Top Atlanta sports news

(ATLANTA, GA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Atlanta area.

911 calls dispute how many people were on elevator that pinned, crushed football player ATLANTA — The 911 calls from an incident where an elevator pinned a football player between two floors at his apartment are helping to paint a clearer picture of how the tragedy unfolded. Some of the player’s teammates were on that elevator and called 911. The property manager of the... Read more

Alabama Football’s Fantastic Relationship With Neutral Site Openers The Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Miami Hurricanes this Saturday in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As we look forward to the final neutral-site season opener (at least for a few years) after over a decade of them, it's a good time to recap the last ten season-opening games Alabama football has played in Atlanta, Orlando, and Arlington. After this season, Alabama has home and home non-conference series scheduled for their opening games up until 2035. Read more

Clint Capela Signs 2 yr 46 Million Extension -MMQT Atlanta Hawks News update from Mad Mike. #clintcapela #hawks #shorts #nbanews Read more

