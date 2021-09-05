CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Top Atlanta sports news

Posted by 
ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 4 days ago

(ATLANTA, GA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Atlanta area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Atlanta sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Atlanta / wsbtv.com

911 calls dispute how many people were on elevator that pinned, crushed football player

911 calls dispute how many people were on elevator that pinned, crushed football player

ATLANTA — The 911 calls from an incident where an elevator pinned a football player between two floors at his apartment are helping to paint a clearer picture of how the tragedy unfolded. Some of the player’s teammates were on that elevator and called 911. The property manager of the... Read more

Comments
avatar

That elevator has always been a issue. I got stuck on it going to purchase hair. What is strange the hair company moved out the building because of this issue. They have had issue with the elevator for over 5 years I can honestly say. What is sad is to have someone pass away because of this issue. Now they trying to say it was a weight issue please stop. A innocent man has lost his life due to poor management of a building with students who pay tuition to live in these dorms

6 likes

avatar

Everything about this property is cheap. They are cheap skates and cost this young man his life. Shut the whole place DOWN

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Atlanta / tide1009.com

Alabama Football’s Fantastic Relationship With Neutral Site Openers

Alabama Football’s Fantastic Relationship With Neutral Site Openers

The Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Miami Hurricanes this Saturday in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As we look forward to the final neutral-site season opener (at least for a few years) after over a decade of them, it's a good time to recap the last ten season-opening games Alabama football has played in Atlanta, Orlando, and Arlington. After this season, Alabama has home and home non-conference series scheduled for their opening games up until 2035. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Atlanta / youtube.com

Clint Capela Signs 2 yr 46 Million Extension -MMQT

Clint Capela Signs 2 yr 46 Million Extension -MMQT

Atlanta Hawks News update from Mad Mike. #clintcapela #hawks #shorts #nbanews Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Georgia / chatsports.com

Georgia State vs Army: Week One Preview

Georgia State vs Army: Week One Preview

Records: Army (0-0), GSU (0-0) There are a lot of questions surrounding the 2021 season for the Georgia State Panthers. Can HC Shawn Elliott continue the program’s steady improvement? Can Quad Brown continue his own improvement? Can the secondary show some much needed growth despite a difficult schedule?. Those questions... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ATL Daily

ATL Daily

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
730
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Sporting News#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Atlanta events calendar

1. Sweet Auburn Springfest; 2. Intro to Sewing - EXLAB - Atlanta; 3. The Avant Ball; 4. Breaking Into Acting(Background) 1-Time Event Repeated each week; 5. Atlanta New Year's Eve Party Countdown - NYElectric 2022;
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Jump on Atlanta’s rainy forecast today

(ATLANTA, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Atlanta Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Atlanta, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Atlanta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Atlanta events coming soon

1. HBCU Leadership Summit; 2. OPIUM SATURDAYS BY ATLAFTERDARK; 3. Behind The Scenes Awards and Recognition Presents Behind The Hero's; 4. THE CIRCLE POETRY NIGHT; 5. 9th Annual Alzheimer's Music Festival 2021 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA;

Comments / 0

Community Policy