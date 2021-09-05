Top Atlanta sports news
911 calls dispute how many people were on elevator that pinned, crushed football player
ATLANTA — The 911 calls from an incident where an elevator pinned a football player between two floors at his apartment are helping to paint a clearer picture of how the tragedy unfolded. Some of the player’s teammates were on that elevator and called 911. The property manager of the... Read more
That elevator has always been a issue. I got stuck on it going to purchase hair. What is strange the hair company moved out the building because of this issue. They have had issue with the elevator for over 5 years I can honestly say. What is sad is to have someone pass away because of this issue. Now they trying to say it was a weight issue please stop. A innocent man has lost his life due to poor management of a building with students who pay tuition to live in these dorms
Everything about this property is cheap. They are cheap skates and cost this young man his life. Shut the whole place DOWN
Alabama Football’s Fantastic Relationship With Neutral Site Openers
The Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Miami Hurricanes this Saturday in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As we look forward to the final neutral-site season opener (at least for a few years) after over a decade of them, it's a good time to recap the last ten season-opening games Alabama football has played in Atlanta, Orlando, and Arlington. After this season, Alabama has home and home non-conference series scheduled for their opening games up until 2035. Read more
Clint Capela Signs 2 yr 46 Million Extension -MMQT
Atlanta Hawks News update from Mad Mike. #clintcapela #hawks #shorts #nbanews Read more
Georgia State vs Army: Week One Preview
Records: Army (0-0), GSU (0-0) There are a lot of questions surrounding the 2021 season for the Georgia State Panthers. Can HC Shawn Elliott continue the program’s steady improvement? Can Quad Brown continue his own improvement? Can the secondary show some much needed growth despite a difficult schedule?. Those questions... Read more