Bronx, NY

Your Bronx lifestyle news

The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 4 days ago

(BRONX, NY) Life in Bronx has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Bronx area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Bronx / youtube.com

Bronx Zoo | Bengali Express Monorail | Bronx, NYC

Bronx Zoo | Bengali Express Monorail | Bronx, NYC

Bronx / bronxnet.org

OPEN BXRx Tuesday: Healthcare Transportation, Overdoses in the Bronx & Back To School

OPEN BXRx Tuesday: Healthcare Transportation, Overdoses in the Bronx & Back To School

Coming up on the next OPEN BXRx Tuesday, how are healthcare transportation challenges associated with certain chronic health conditions? Host Sonyi Lopez will learn more about this through a new study by researchers at Montefiore Health System. Then, overdose deaths increased in the first nine months of 2020 with the... Read more

Bronx / youtube.com

Bronx Zoo | Asia Plaza -Jungle World | Bronx, NY

Bronx Zoo | Asia Plaza -Jungle World | Bronx, NY

Bronx / youtube.com

News 12 Bronx: Ramon Velez Community Health Fair 2021

News 12 Bronx: Ramon Velez Community Health Fair 2021

Acacia Network and our primary care partner, La Casa de Salud (LCDS), held a Community Health Fair at our Ramon Velez Health Center at 754 East 151st Street in The Bronx, on Friday, August 6th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Ramon Velez Health Fair brought together local residents, community partners, CBOs, and providers for a full day of health education and community engagement. In addition to offering critical resources and services to the local community, we provided onsite COVID-19 vaccinations and other immunizations, annual physicals, dental screenings, and more. For more info about our work, visit: https://acacianetwork.org/ Read more

The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#The Bronx#Ny Rrb Life
Bronx, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx events coming soon

1. Ladies Night; 2. BXFR Summer Fitness Series - Zumba; 3. Weekly Yoga Class at JD Body Treats; 4. Janiah'z Beauty & Essentials 1st Pop Up Shop; 5. Mindset Reset: Change Your Thoughts. Change Your Life.;
Bronx, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Single-family homes for sale in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Bronx area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Bronx, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Check out these homes for sale in Bronx now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Only the best will do! Beautifully remodeled one-bedroom coop apartment with stunning contemporary design and fixtures. Truly, move right in! Gorgeous
Bronx, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx calendar: What's coming up

1. FREE Outdoor Bomba Dance Classes in Roberto Clemente Plaza; 2. Free! - Raya and the Last Dragon & Hair Love | BTM Films on the Rooftop; 3. Mindset Reset: Change Your Thoughts. Change Your Life.; 4. BXFR Summer Fitness Series - Zumba; 5. Yankees vs. Orioles;
Bronx, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Old farm house built in the 1940's with lots of southern charm and history. A great property to rehab, and create your very own
Bronx, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Take a look at these homes on the market in Bronx

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: THE LOCATION YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! STEP FOOT INTO THIS IMPECCABLE CENTER HALL COLONIAL FEATURING LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, SUN DRENCHED FAMILY
Bronx, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Diesel: Bronx's cheapest, according to survey

(BRONX, NY) You could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on diesel in Bronx, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Bronx area on Tuesday, found that BJ's at 5 Secor Lnhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 133-11 Roosevelt Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
Bronx, NY
The Bronx Beacon

No experience necessary — Bronx companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Client Service Executive (Entry Level) (J11404:NY) 2. CDL Class A Delivery Driver Trainee 3. Stop and Shop Home Delivery Driver Non CDL- No Experience Needed 4. Entry Level Sales Bilingual Program (Spanish or Portuguese)
Bronx, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Top homes for sale in Bronx

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Commuters' dream location just a 5 minute walk from the PATH in Downtown Hoboken. This home has it all, expand across 1365sf, two
Bronx, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Bronx

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Bronx: 1. Customer Service Sales Representative; 2. AAE / Account Executive; 3. Fast Casual Shift Manager; 4. Administrative Assistant; 5. Foster Coordinator; 6. Greeter; 7. S&D Driver; 8. Walker - DYX2/DNK5/DNY1 New York, NY (Starting
Jobs
The Bronx Beacon

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Customer Support Specialist; 2. Seasonal Licensed Medicare Sales Agent - Remote; 3. Customer Support Representative - Remote Position; 4. 100% Remote Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 5. Customer Support Representative (Remote);

