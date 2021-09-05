What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Labor Day Weekend Events in Brooklyn & NYC: September 3rd-6th Hi everyone! Hard to believe the summer is almost over and if you are in NYC this long weekend there are lots to enjoy with the family. This weekend check out the Richmond County Fair at Historic Richmond Town, the 12th Annual NYC Unicycle Festival, Rock and Roll Playhouse: Music of The Beach Boys for Kids at Industry City, Summer on the Hudson: Bingo! in West Harlem Piers Park, Movies Under the Stars: Playmobil the Movie in Playground 103 CIII, Virtual Nature Bites: Poison Ivy, Hands on History: Make Your Own Historic Ink in Rufus King Park, Children’s Read Aloud in Randall’s Island Park, Back to School Festival in Rockaway Beach & Boardwalk, Movies Under the Stars: Sister Act in Frederick Douglass Playground, Labor Day at Children’s Museum of Manhattan, Virtual Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music Broadcast, Music in the Park with Staten Island Philharmonic at The Conference House and the last weekend of Late Nights on Governors Island. Read more

NYC's West Indian American Day Carnival kicks off with COVID precautions in place Carnival may look a bit different this year due to COVID-19 concerns, but organizers are still promising a weekend full of fun. Read more

Meet Penny the Pig, NYC’s cutest new firehouse mascot Dalmatians be damned, the members of Engine Co. 239 in Park Slope are raising spirits with the addition of Penny the Pig, an adorable 3-month-old, 9-pound teacup porker. FDNY Firefighter Darren Harris brought home the bacon in June to the delight of his son and daughter, passers-by and fellow first responders. Read more

