Baltimore, MD

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Baltimore

Posted by 
The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 4 days ago

(BALTIMORE, MD) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Baltimore area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Baltimore sports. For more stories from the Baltimore area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Baltimore

Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook: September 2

Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook: September 2

Keep updated on news and notes concerning the Penn State football and basketball programs in the Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook. Update (3:45 PM)- **Penn State extends an offer today to 2023 defensive end Dashawn Womack from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. This is Womack’s 6th D-1 offer with the others coming from Boston College, Colorado, Maryland, Ole Miss and Rutgers. Read more

Baltimore

Men's Soccer set to recognize and celebrate Mapach Odolla on Saturday

Men's Soccer set to recognize and celebrate Mapach Odolla on Saturday

Prior to their home opener on Beldon Field, the Goucher College men's soccer team will remember and celebrate the life of Mapach (Pach) Odolla who was tragically killed in an accident in May. Please tune in at 3:50pm/EST to the livestream to watch and share in celebrating his life. Click here to watch. Read more

Baltimore

Promising start for Cross Country at the Gopher Twilight

Promising start for Cross Country at the Gopher Twilight

The Goucher College cross country teams hosted the Go-Pher The Goal Twilight Meet on Friday where they joined forces with Go 4 The Goal organization to raise awareness and collect donations for pediatric cancer. Goucher runners wore gold shoelaces for the event and Lancaster Bible, Alvernia, Dickinson and Stevenson also supported the cause and wore the gold shoelaces to help raise awareness. Read more

Baltimore

Baltimore Sun high school football preview: Storylines, players to watch and top 15 teams heading into the 2021 season

Baltimore Sun high school football preview: Storylines, players to watch and top 15 teams heading into the 2021 season

Here’s what you need to know for the 2021 high school football season in the Baltimore area: Storylines to watch For the teams that did not compete last season, what are the challenges that come with losing an entire year of program building? Baltimore City, Harford County and some individual schools, most notably perennial private school power McDonogh, did not get an opportunity to play last ... Read more

