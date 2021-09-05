Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Baltimore area.

Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook: September 2 Keep updated on news and notes concerning the Penn State football and basketball programs in the Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook. Update (3:45 PM)- **Penn State extends an offer today to 2023 defensive end Dashawn Womack from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. This is Womack’s 6th D-1 offer with the others coming from Boston College, Colorado, Maryland, Ole Miss and Rutgers. Read more

Men's Soccer set to recognize and celebrate Mapach Odolla on Saturday Prior to their home opener on Beldon Field, the Goucher College men's soccer team will remember and celebrate the life of Mapach (Pach) Odolla who was tragically killed in an accident in May. Please tune in at 3:50pm/EST to the livestream to watch and share in celebrating his life. Click here to watch. Read more

Promising start for Cross Country at the Gopher Twilight The Goucher College cross country teams hosted the Go-Pher The Goal Twilight Meet on Friday where they joined forces with Go 4 The Goal organization to raise awareness and collect donations for pediatric cancer. Goucher runners wore gold shoelaces for the event and Lancaster Bible, Alvernia, Dickinson and Stevenson also supported the cause and wore the gold shoelaces to help raise awareness. Read more

